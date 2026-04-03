“India’s grape season wraps up with 10,000-15000 tonnes left to be harvested for exports”

India's table grape season is now in its final stretch, with Maharashtra and the Nashik belt having completed around 85-90% of the harvest, says Shivam Gojare, founder of Nashik‑based grower‑exporter Sarvesh International. "Roughly 40% of the remaining fruit meets export‑grade quality, with the rest destined for the domestic market. That leaves around 10,000–15,000 tonnes for exports yet to be harvested, mainly Thompson and Super Sonaka varieties. Harvesting will continue till mid‑April, marking the last two weeks of the season."

According to Shivam, "The season volume is low compared with last year, but the material that is left is still in good condition, which is helping both domestic and export prices firm up." Recent data from other exporters indicate that India's total grape export shipments have dropped from roughly 8,000 containers last year to an estimated 4,500–5,000 containers this season.

© Sarvesh International

India's grape exports are still running, though patterns have shifted because of the West Asia war. "Exports are still going on, with current shipments heading to the Netherlands, the UK, Russia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, while routes via the Cape of Good Hope are being used alongside some vessels that have secured permission to pass through the Strait of Hormuz." Shivam shares, adding that it is a longer journey via the Cape, but necessary under current conditions.

At the same time, Gulf‑bound grape exports from India remain suspended because of the conflict, meaning that key markets such as the UAE are effectively closed. Within India, domestic demand remains strong in metro cities, with prices at the end of the season up roughly 20–25% compared with March. "For Thomson, domestic prices are now around USD 1.3–1.4 per kg, while export rates are about USD 1.9–2.05 per kg, against around roughly USD 1.08–1.3 domestically and USD 1.6–1.7 for export in March."

© Sarvesh International

Sarvesh International trades in Thompson Seedless, Crimson Seedless, Sharad Seedless, Sudhakar Seedless, and Super Sonaka, supplying both domestic channels and exporters. "We supply grapes to the exporters here and also export ourselves, serving the UAE, Malaysia, and the Netherlands," he shares, admitting that his total exports are drastically lower this season.

Looking ahead, Shivam maintains that his focus is on infrastructure, compliance, and new varieties to better position the business in the coming season. "Next year, we expect supply to come back stronger, and we want to build on our reputation in the market by improving our infrastructure and compliance systems. For India's grape sector, this season is a clear reminder that despite volumes being down, reputation, variety choice, and route diversification can still keep our crop competitive in the seasons ahead."

For more information:

Shivam Gojare

Sarvesh International

Tel: +91 77 56 944 505

Email: [email protected]

www.sarveshinternational.com