Peru to host 2027 IBO Summit

The International Blueberry Organization (IBO) announced that Peru has been selected as the host country for the next IBO Summit, scheduled to take place in November 2027. The decision was confirmed following a formal selection process among IBO member countries and reflects Peru's growing influence and relevance within the global blueberry sector.

The IBO Summit is the organization's flagship in-person event, bringing together growers, marketers, researchers, service providers, and industry leaders from across the world to exchange insights, address shared challenges, and shape the future direction of the blueberry category.

"The IBO has a long tradition of hosting its Summits in different producing regions around the world, and we saw strong interest from several countries," said Mario Steta, chairman of the IBO. "What Peru represents today, and what it will represent in the years ahead, is highly significant for the global blueberry industry."

© International Blueberry OrganizationMario Steta, IBO chairman (third from right) with Miguel Bentín, president, Proarándanos (left of Steta) with other Proarándanos directors at the 2025 IBO Summit in South Africa.

Steta noted that recent Summits have demonstrated the value of long-term planning and broad international participation, something the organization aims to build on in 2027. "Our most recent Summit in South Africa showed what is possible when we plan well in advance and bring together decision-makers from across the sector. Hosting in Peru will allow participants to better understand, from the source, how one of the most dynamic blueberry industries in the world is evolving."

"For us, this is a chance to host the industry at a very different moment for Peruvian blueberries," said Miguel Bentín, president of Peruvian blueberry industry body Proarándanos "The sector has reached a stage of maturity, while still maintaining growth. Many of the key discussions happening globally today — around genetics, production systems, technology, and sustainability — are happening in Peru."

© International Blueberry OrganizationNetworking at the 2025 IBO Summit in South Africa.

Bentín also highlighted the broader impact of blueberry production within the country. "Blueberries have played a meaningful role in strengthening rural economies and generating quality employment. That wider economic and social impact is an important part of the story we look forward to sharing with the global industry."

While the specific host city and technical program will be announced at a later stage, the Summit is expected to combine conference sessions with field visits and regional activities, consistent with the IBO's emphasis on practical learning and open, intra-industry dialogue. The 2027 IBO Summit in Peru is anticipated to attract more than 600 delegates from producing and consuming markets worldwide, reinforcing the organization's role as a platform for collaboration, transparency, and shared growth across the blueberry sector.

