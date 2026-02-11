Panama to export over 700 containers of melons and watermelons to Europe

Roberto Linares, the Minister of Agricultural Development, visited APSECU para el Mundo S.A. in El Corozo and Agro Export Pacific S.A. in Potuga, Herrera, on February 6, at the start of the 2025-2026 melon and watermelon export season, to promote increased national production and strengthen Panama.

Minister Linares was joined by the Vice-Minister of Trade and Industry, Ástrid Ábrego.

Minister Linares said he visited the facilities that have started exporting melons and watermelons to the Netherlands. He mentioned that just three plants will export over 700 containers of melons and watermelons in the next three months, creating nearly 3,000 jobs.

"This proves the potential of horticulture in Panama," said the minister. "We must dare to think big and focus on crops like this, which generate millions for the country and provide employment for thousands of people."

The head of MIDA reaffirmed the support of President José Raúl Mulino's government for agro-export activities.

