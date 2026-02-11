First Dutch apple officially available on the Chinese market

The Dutch growers' cooperative Royal FruitMasters, in cooperation with their Chinese distribution partner, proudly introduces the Tessa apple to the Chinese market. This launch marks a historic milestone: for the first time, Dutch apples have been officially commercially introduced in China. The arrival of the first Tessa apples from the Netherlands was marked by an official welcome ceremony on the 8th of February in Beijing, attended by the deputy ambassador of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The Tessa apple has been developed to meet the preferences of consumers who favor sweeter taste profiles. Its market entry is the result of extensive market research, consumer testing and close collaboration with Chinese retail and distribution partners. The result is a high-quality apple with a full, naturally balanced sweetness. Its deep, red colour reinforce its premium character, making Tessa particularly suitable for the high-end retail segment and gift-worthy presentations. All Tessa apples are grown in accordance with the strictest Dutch quality standards and meet the highest requirements in terms of traceability, food safety and sustainability. This provides both retail partners and consumers with maximum assurance and confidence regarding origin and quality.

Long-standing experience in China

FruitMasters has a long-standing experience in the Chinese market through the export of Conference pears. This sustained presence has established FruitMasters as a reliable, loyal and consistent partner for Chinese retail and distribution partners. The collaboration is built on mutual trust, transparency and a shared ambition to contribute to healthy nutrition and wellbeing in China. The focus is on long-term cooperation and the joint development of the premium fruit segment, with a clear commitment to the health and wellbeing of current and future generations in China.

© FruitmastersFrom left to right: Yan Su (Agricultural Advisor), Tsjeard Hoekstra (Deputy Ambassador), Erik Smidt (Agricultural Counsellor), Fabien Dumont (FruitMasters), and Karel van Bommel (Agricultural Counsellor), all working at the Dutch Embassy in Beijing, except Fabien Dumont

Available through selected premium retail channels

The first Tessa apples are now available in limited volumes through carefully selected premium retail channels in China. This phased market entry ensures consistent quality and enables close cooperation with retail partners to further develop the brand in a thoughtful and sustainable manner. "The introduction of Tessa in China is the result of years of preparation, market research and building trust," says Fabien Dumont, Director Sales International at FruitMasters. "Our experience with Conference pears has demonstrated how essential reliability, consistency and long-term partnerships are. With Tessa, we are taking the next step in offering high-quality and healthy products to the Chinese market."

© Fruitmasters

International cooperation and trust

During the welcome event, Tsjeard Hoekstra, Deputy Ambassador at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in China expressed appreciation for this development and for the importance of the long-standing cooperation between the two countries: "This event marks an important milestone. For the first time, Dutch apples gained access to the Chinese market. It highlights the importance of food in Chinese culture, the quality of Dutch produce and the importance of China as our most important agrifood market outside Europe."

With the introduction of Tessa, FruitMasters and sales partners further strengthen cooperation between the Netherlands and China and take another step towards making high-quality, safe and healthy food available to Chinese consumers and retail partners.

