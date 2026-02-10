Import pears complement domestic program and strengthen year-round availability

Within the pear category, CMI Orchards aims to offer a disciplined, grower-first approach that delivers seamless seasonal transitions, consistent eating quality, and year-round confidence for retail partners. Central to that strategy is a carefully managed import program that extends the Bartlett (William) pear season beyond the domestic window while keeping domestic growers and long-term category health at the forefront.

© CMI (Columbia Marketing International)

As the U.S. Bartlett season comes to a close in early spring, CMI will transition to imports to maintain shelf presence and consumer engagement. This continuity allows retailers to avoid gaps, protect shelf space, and deliver a consistent pear experience to shoppers.

"A well-timed import program is essential to maintaining momentum in the pear category," said William Gant, Pear Manager at CMI Orchards. "Without it, retailers risk losing visibility and consumer confidence. Our goal is to ensure a smooth handoff that keeps pears front and center while protecting the value of domestic production."

CMI works closely with the Kleppe Family from the Southern Hemisphere to bring Gaucho pears to the U.S. Market. The Kleppe Family shares CMI's commitment to precision growing, disciplined harvest practices, and exceptional quality standards. This relationship ensures that imported Bartlett pears deliver the same flavor, texture, and eating experience consumers expect—without compromise.

"Our Southern Hemisphere partners grow pears with an incredible level of care and expertise," Gant said. "Consumers are not trading down on flavor or quality when they purchase imported Bartletts. The eating experience remains consistent, which is critical to keeping shoppers engaged and loyal to the category."

Imports are positioned as a complement—not a replacement—to domestic programs. This balanced approach allows CMI to support retailers year-round while maintaining a strong focus on domestic pear production, particularly Anjou and Bosc varieties. This season's domestic Anjou and Bosc crop is significant, supported by strong yields and favorable sizing, and CMI remains committed to promoting these varieties throughout the year.

© CMI (Columbia Marketing International)

Bob Wymore, pear grower in Oregon.

"Our domestic growers are the foundation of our pear business," Gant added. "With Anjou and Bosc, we're focused on year-round promotion and consistency, making sure our growers are prioritized and our retail partners have dependable programs they can build around."

Across all pear programs, domestic and imported alike, CMI applies the same rigorous standards for quality, conditioning, and program discipline. This consistency enables retailers to plan confidently through seasonal transitions and reinforces trust in pears as a reliable, high-performing category.

"Strategic imports allow us to stabilize the category, not just fill a short-term gap," said Gant. "By taking a long-term view and aligning closely with our growers and retail partners, we're helping ensure pears remain relevant, exciting, and dependable for consumers all year long."

© CMI (Columbia Marketing International)

For more information:

Kaci Komstadius

CMI Orchards

Tel: +1 509 888 0536

Email: [email protected]

www.cmiorchards.com