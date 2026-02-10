"We are focusing on taste and seasonality to stand out in the apple market"

In an apple market that is becoming increasingly segmented and competitive, the taste and clarity of the offer are becoming key differentiating factors. This trend has been noted by Alice Giannola, project manager, marketing for the Innatis Group. She has observed a growing consumer demand for identifiable varieties, both in terms of taste and seasonality.

Clearly defined flavor profiles

"Today, taste is the key to differentiation. Consumers want to understand what they are buying and have a real experience," explains Alice Giannola. With this in mind, several of the varieties produced by the Innatis Group are positioned on very distinct profiles. "Honeycrunch®, LoliPop®, Zingy®, Juliet®, Lubee®, and Choupette® apples each have a distinct taste identity, but they are also designed to complement each other throughout the season," explains Alice Giannola.

Targeting consumer uses and expectations

Honeycrunch stands out for its earliness, crunchiness, and juiciness. "Its sugar-acidity balance and texture are particularly appealing," explains Alice Gianola, who stresses the importance of this type of profile in boosting the start of the season.

Conversely, some varieties meet more specific expectations. "LoliPop is clearly positioned for a family audience, with soft, very sweet flesh and a playful aura," explains Alice Giannola. An assertive positioning in a market where segmentation by use and by target is becoming a key tool for distributors.

Zingy, on the other hand, plays on a livelier register. "We are seeing a growing demand for more invigorating flavors. Zingy brings that tangy touch that appeals to apple lovers," while Choupette boasts a more rustic and authentic image for consumers looking for an apple with a more rustic feel.

Organic and authentic as "sustainable benchmarks"

In the organic segment, the Juliet apple retains a special place. "Its strength lies in its consistent taste, traceability, and historical commitment to organic farming," explains Alice Giannola. This positioning continues to resonate in a more demanding organic market, where consistency of quality has become a determining factor.

Other, more recent varieties complete the range. "Lubee stands out for its melting texture, originality, and unique color."

Seasonality: "a key factor in creating value"

Beyond the varietal characteristics, seasonality remains a key factor. "Controlling seasonality creates value and gives new meaning to the offer," explains Alice Giannola. In her opinion, "putting taste back at the heart of the product promise is essential today, because pleasure has once again become a key purchasing criterion."

With this in mind, the Honeycrunch, Zingy, and Choupette varieties will be showcased at the International Agricultural Show 2026 in Paris on February 22nd and 23rd. "It is an important meeting place for exchanging ideas with professionals of the processing sector and discussing changes in consumer expectations."

