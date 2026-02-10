"A 50% tariff practically drove us out of the U.S. market"

According to Renato Alves, the commercial director of Coana, which has a strong presence in international markets, the 2025 Brazilian grape export season was shaped by multiple factors, making it one of the most complex in recent years.

Overall, it was a difficult season for Brazil and other exporting countries," Alves points out. One of the main reasons was the high supply in Europe. "The European summer was very good, and there was a lot of fruit competing: grapes from Spain and Italy, berries, and stone fruit. Everything coincided at the same time."

© Coana

In addition, Brazilian exporters had to contend with U.S. tariffs. "A 50% tariff practically drove us out of the American market," he said. As a result, a significant portion of Brazilian fruit was rerouted to Europe, increasing pressure on prices. "Brazil had nearly 30% of its fruit in the United States; when it lost that destination, more volume was directed to other markets."

The outcome was a season marked by notably low prices. "They were prices to forget; it had been a long time since we saw anything like this," Alves admitted. It's not an unprecedented situation, he said, but it was unusual because of the buildup of negative factors in the same season.

© Coana

The tariff situation remains challenging. "Brazilian grapes pay a 50% tariff, unlike Chile, Peru, Argentina, and South Africa, which pay about 10%. This is clear discrimination," he stressed.

In this context, Brazilian exporters are working to diversify their markets. "More fruit has stayed in the local market, and the primary destinations now include Europe, the United Kingdom, and possibly China," Alves said. Last year, Brazil signed a phytosanitary agreement with China. While there are still some logistical adjustments to be made, we are ready to proceed, he added.

Despite the challenges, Coana kept shipping specific grape varieties to the United States. "For a very particular variety like Cotton Candy, it remains feasible, although not exceptional," he stated.

© Coana

Alves emphasized the importance of a unified global marketing strategy for grapes. Brazil has become part of an initiative originally launched by Peru, Chile, and Mexico to boost worldwide grape consumption. "The goal is to view grapes as a product, not just a source, and to promote greater consumption," he stated. Countries like Brazil, South Africa, European nations, and California are being invited to join this effort to reinforce the category over the long term.

It was a tough year, no doubt, but the future of the grape will need more cooperation among producing countries and a combined effort to increase consumption worldwide," Alves concluded.

For more information:

Renato Alves

Coana

Brazil

Tel: +55 87 99181 6467

Email: [email protected]

www.coanabr.com.br