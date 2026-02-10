Moyca presents a grape proposal for Valentine's Day

Moyca, a company specializing in seedless table grapes, has introduced heart-shaped packaging for Valentine's Day, featuring a 400-gram selection of grapes. This initiative aims to offer a unique, practical gift idea for those looking to surprise someone with a small present on Valentine's Day.

The new packaging, labeled "The sweetest love," will be available on the shelves of major supermarkets and various stores across Spain until February 14th. Its eye-catching design highlights grapes as a healthy, natural gift alternative for this special day.

With this launch, Moyca reaffirms its dedication to promoting this fruit via formats tailored for special occasions, preserving the quality, freshness, and flavor distinctive to its varieties. The company is expanding its range of packaging, specifically created to suit new consumption patterns associated with important calendar dates.

The company's CEO, Antonio Domene, emphasizes that this option reflects their desire to "continue adapting the product to special moments, without losing sight of the essential: quality fruit that has been cared for right from the source."

Variety and Internationalization

This special packaging complements Moyca's usual selection, which includes a wide variety of white, red, and black seedless grapes, as well as unique varieties with aromatic profiles such as mango, cotton candy, or muscatel.

The company offers a catalog of over 50 varieties and has strong production and export capabilities, enabling it to serve markets year-round. Its primary target is Europe, though its grapes are also sold in countries across America, Africa, and Asia.

