Industrial-grade technology for growers

During Fruit Logistica in Berlin, Flikweert Vision introduced a new, grower-focused grading machine: the Divider Select. The Dutch company develops and manufactures optical grading machines with a focus on potatoes and onions. More than 500 of the company's machines are operational in 22 countries worldwide. With the Divider Select, Flikweert Vision is responding to a practical demand: a compact, robust machine that delivers reliable sorting, even for smaller and seasonal volumes.

According to Martijn Flikweert, co-owner and CEO of Flikweert Vision, there has been strong demand from agricultural practitioners for a slightly simpler variant. "We mainly received this request from customers whose machines are not running all year round," says Flikweert. "When the machine is in use, it simply has to perform well, but the application does not require maximum precision in every detail. What matters is a reliable machine that keeps the process clean and manageable, and at a reasonable price, so that the payback period remains favourable."

The existing Divider model will be renamed Divider Pro. This high-end model from Flikweert Vision uses AI-assisted detection to remove clods, stones, and severe product defects from the product flow at an early stage. This helps prevent damage and disruptions further down the sorting line.

Practical benefits for growers

Manual sorting during harvest and storage remains a challenge for many growers. Labour is scarce, particularly at key moments when speed and accuracy are essential. Too many clods, stones, or defective products can end up in storage, potentially leading to quality losses and reduced storage capacity.

The Divider Select addresses this issue. Building on the robust technology of the Divider Pro, the Select version is geared towards practical use during harvest. The machine enables growers to remove clods and extreme defects from potatoes and onions as early as intake. The result is a more consistent product flow, cleaner produce, and lower risk during storage.

"With the Divider Select, we bring that same industrial quality to the farmyard," says Martijn. "It is a compact, plug-and-play machine that allows growers to sort their product faster and more efficiently, without compromising on reliability or product friendliness. Thanks to its favourable pricing, this technology is now also accessible for seasonal work."

Fits with trend in fresh produce sector

According to Martijn, this development aligns with a broader trend within the fresh produce sector. Many machines are developed based on what is technically possible, while in practice, not every function proves necessary. A dedicated version, tailored to the user's specific application, therefore better meets the day-to-day needs in the yard.

Martijn expects Flikweert Vision to introduce more application-specific variants in the coming years. He therefore sees the introduction of the Divider Select as the start of a broader development. "I expect we will be able to respond even more precisely to customer requirements in the future," he says.

According to Martijn, this ambition is in line with the company's development in recent years. "Thanks to our strong focus on sorting potatoes and onions, combined with a significantly expanded and professionalised development department, I am convinced that we can be the specialist within this sector. A specialist that supports both growers and the industry with solutions they can genuinely work with."

The concept of modular, practical machines enables growers with different volumes and usage intensities to benefit from technology that was previously available only in industrial settings. According to Flikweert Vision, this development contributes to making optical sorting of potatoes and onions more widely accessible and to improving quality in storage.

Availability

The Divider Select is available immediately and can be integrated straight away into existing in-sanding and out-sanding lines. Flikweert Vision states that this is the first step in a series of grower-focused solutions, centred on accessible technology, reliability, and product friendliness.

With the launch of the Divider Select, Flikweert Vision is positioning itself more clearly as both an innovator in the field of optical grading and a partner for growers. According to Martijn, the combination of industrial quality and practical applicability meets current market needs and addresses the growing challenges of labour shortages and quality losses during harvesting and storage.

