Yumio raspberry aims to set a new quality standard

During Fruit Logistica in Berlin, FruitMasters and BrightBerries presented the new name of the raspberry Rubin. From now on, the raspberry will be marketed under the name Yumio®. At the same time as the brand launch, the BrightBerries Yumio Club was established: an alliance of growers and chain partners aimed at delivering raspberries of consistent quality throughout the year.

© Jannes Goedbloed | FreshPlaza.comHans Puijk of BrightBerries and Tim Kievits of FruitMasters launch Yumio

According to Hans Puijk, a third-generation soft fruit grower and the creator of the new raspberry variety, Yumio, it is primarily about recognisable quality. "We want to build a brand like Kanzi or Pink Lady, but for raspberries. Our ambition is to deliver the same quality all year round using one single variety, regardless of the country of origin. That is unique within the raspberry sector," he explains.

Climate pressure, labour shortages, and market fluctuations

He also points to the challenges growers are facing: climate pressure, labour scarcity, and market fluctuations. "With existing varieties, you couldn't always guarantee customers a good purchase. With Yumio, we are trying to change that."

Hans developed the Yumio raspberry by deliberately exposing raspberry plants to all kinds of stress factors, including excess water, diseases, and extreme weather conditions. Only the strongest plants remained. His goal was to develop a more robust raspberry with better shelf life, higher yields, and greater ease of cultivation.

© Jannes Goedbloed | FreshPlaza.com

"The existing raspberry varieties were not future-proof," Hans explains. "Quality was too dependent on external factors, which created risks for growers. With Yumio, we want to build an integrated chain concept from the very start, reducing risk and restoring trust in both the market and among consumers."

Yumio as a quality hallmark

The idea is not only to improve the raspberries available in stores, but also to create recognisability for both consumers and retailers. "We hope that consumers will soon be able to choose the name Yumio as a quality hallmark," says Hans.

During the launch at Fruit Logistica, the brand name was unveiled through a VR presentation, virtually transporting visitors to the location where the new raspberry was developed. This brought Yumio's characteristics and advantages to life in a futuristic and interactive way.

© Jannes Goedbloed | FreshPlaza.com

A key element of the concept is the collaboration within the BrightBerries Yumio Club. The club currently includes growers and chain partners from the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, and the UK. According to Hans, it remains open to expansion with new partners.

We have to do it together

According to Hans, it is essential that all partners share the same mindset. "We really have to do this together. You don't want one party benefiting while others struggle. Only then can you truly protect and build a new variety."

© Jannes Goedbloed | FreshPlaza.com

Hans emphasises that this means membership is selective. "A trader who only buys and sells doesn't fit our model. We work with organisations and growers who actively contribute and think along the same lines as we do. That is a key condition for being part of the group."

Robust, predictable, and year-round

As a brand, Yumio is intended to stand for reliable quality. "You can only fulfil the promise of consistent, year-round quality through intensive cooperation. Within the club, we share knowledge, coordinate production, and work towards the market with one clearly recognisable quality standard."

© Jannes Goedbloed | FreshPlaza.comHans Puijk of BrightBerries

According to Puijk, the launch at Fruit Logistica marks the beginning of an international step. "This is the moment to show that we are working together towards better, consistent quality in the future. It is a relatively new variety, so when choosing a moment for presentation, Berlin is the obvious place."

The future of raspberry growing

The goal is clear: a recognisable brand, available year-round, offering stable quality and predictability across the entire chain. "With Yumio, we are creating a situation where everyone benefits: grower, retailer, and consumer," says Hans. "I am convinced this truly represents the future of raspberry growing."

