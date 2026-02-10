"New red apple with lower environmental impact"

"Under construction" is how Fruvo's bright red new apple was announced at Fruit Logistica last week. Martijn Vogelaar is well aware that new apple varieties are being introduced at a rapid pace. "But we see this one as very promising because it is an apple that can be grown with minimal impact. That really makes it a sustainable apple for the future."

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

Michel van Iwaarden, Thijs, Martijn Vogelaar, and Jose de Dreu of Fruvo with the new apple in front of them

"In that respect, we compare this new apple to the Xenia pear, which also requires less crop protection. We therefore see good opportunities to market this new apple in a Xenia-style concept that other growers can also join. Because together, you get further," Martijn says.

Currently, the new apple variety, which has not yet been named, is in trials at Fruvo. "The variety delivers high yields, and we see plenty of potential. We are now fully engaged in securing plant breeders' rights, and that process looks good, although there is still some work to be done before the variety can be introduced commercially," Martijn continues.

According to the fruit grower, reactions at the fair were "positively curious". "It is, of course, one of many apples, but an apple with a lower environmental impact is of global interest, and we are already seeing interest from all sides, from the UK to Australia."

For more information:

Martijn Vogelaar

Fruvo

Oude Rijksweg 10a

4412 NK Krabbendijke

Tel: +31 (0) 113 503183

[email protected]

www.fruvo.nl