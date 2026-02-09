United States and Canada potato production down 2%

Combined United States and Canada potato production declined in the most recent reporting period, based on previously published national statistics.

The figures are drawn from a joint compilation by Dirección General del Servicio de Información Agroalimentaria y Pesquera, Statistics Canada, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report consolidates official data from the three agencies and does not introduce new estimates.

For 2025, combined potato production in the United States and Canada is estimated at 539 million cwt, a decrease of 2 per cent compared with 2024. U.S. potato output is estimated at 413 million cwt, also down 2 per cent year on year. Canadian growers harvested an estimated 126 million cwt, representing a decline of 1 per cent compared with 2024.

Looking at the previous season, combined potato production in the United States, Canada, and Mexico for 2024 totaled 595 million cwt, down 3 per cent from 2023. U.S. production in 2024 is estimated at 421 million cwt, a decrease of 4 per cent compared with the prior year. Canada's potato harvest reached 127 million cwt in 2024, slightly higher than in 2023. In Mexico, potato production for 2024 is estimated at 46.8 million cwt, an increase of 7 per cent from 2023.

All figures referenced in the publication are based on data previously released by the respective national statistical agencies. No adjustments or revisions beyond those in the earlier publications are included in the combined report.

To view the full report, click here.

