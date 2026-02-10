Produce ads increase 3% ahead of Super Bowl promotions

Retail advertising activity increased slightly during the week, with a strong focus on fresh produce typically associated with football gatherings and seasonal events.

Retail flyers highlighted a wide range of produce used for snack platters and party dishes. Avocados featured heavily, alongside jalapeños, cilantro, onions, Roma tomatoes, and tomatillos. Other commonly advertised items included baby carrots, celery, cauliflower, broccoli crowns, and bell peppers. Lemons and limes also appeared frequently, linked to both beverages and fresh preparation uses. In parallel, early Valentine's Day promotions were visible through displays combining produce with floral arrangements, confectionery, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Total produce-related ad numbers reached 279,167, representing a 3% increase compared with the previous week's 270,431 ads. Compared with the same week last year, ad volume was 2% higher than the 273,836 ads recorded then.

By commodity group, fruit accounted for 146,538 ads, or 52% of the total. Vegetables followed with 95,617 ads, representing 34%. Onions and potatoes together reached 28,441 ads, or 10%. Herbs accounted for 3,876 ads, ornamentals 5,668, hemp 553, and honey 2,350. Organic produce appeared in 26,926 ads, equal to 10% of total advertising volume.

Price comparisons for major advertised items appearing in more than 3,000 ads showed limited upward movement. No notable increases were reported for fruit. Several items recorded lower prices compared with the same period last year. Limes sold individually were down 25%, avocados by unit declined 18%, white seedless grapes per pound were 13% lower, strawberries in one-pound packages fell 13%, and three-pound bags of tangerines declined 12%.

Within the onions and potatoes category, the main change was a 20% decrease in the price of white onions sold per pound. No notable price increases or decreases were observed across the broader vegetable category during the week.

Overall, the data point to stable pricing conditions across most fresh produce categories, alongside a modest increase in retail advertising activity driven by seasonal consumption patterns.

To view the full report, click here.

