Rwanda launches direct air cargo exports for fresh produce

Rwanda has launched a new export initiative aimed at improving market access for agricultural producers, with a focus on direct air cargo shipments of fruits and vegetables to West and Central Africa. The program is led by the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) and targets faster and more predictable regional distribution.

The first shipment under the initiative departed on January 21, 2026, via a direct cargo flight from Kigali, carrying 17 tons of fruits and vegetables grown in Rwanda. The consignment was shipped without stopovers to Central African destinations, marking a shift toward direct air cargo routes. The operation was handled by the national carrier, RwandAir.

Under the scheme, NAEB provides exporters with access to shared packhouse infrastructure, including aggregation facilities, cold storage, packaging services, and coordinated transport to international destinations. The model is intended to streamline export logistics and limit post-harvest losses linked to delays and constrained cargo connectivity. According to NAEB, shared processing and storage facilities also reduce barriers for small and medium-sized exporters.

The initiative aligns with Rwanda's Second National Strategy for Transformation and Vision 2050, while supporting intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area. While Rwanda continues to serve overseas markets, the program places increased emphasis on strengthening regional trade within Africa.

NAEB Chief Executive Officer Claude Bizimana said direct air cargo exports are central to the export strategy. "The step we have taken as NAEB to export agricultural products without stopovers is the result of strong collaboration between NAEB and various stakeholders, including Rwanda's embassies in different countries," he said. "This export model enables international exporters to access African and other markets more easily and quickly, helping them avoid losses caused by delays. At the same time, it increases the foreign exchange earnings of our country," Bizimana added.

In addition to African destinations, Rwanda exports fruits and vegetables to the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The January shipment to Brazzaville followed cooperation agreements signed with the Rwandan Embassy in the Republic of Congo in 2025. "The aircraft carrying agricultural produce, mainly fruits and vegetables, flew directly without stopping anywhere," Bizimana said.

The shipment followed a working visit by NAEB's chief executive to the Republic of Congo in December 2025, where discussions addressed limited cargo capacity and long delivery times. Between January 12 and 16, 2026, Rwanda exported 9,185 tons of agricultural and livestock products, generating more than US$15 million in revenue. Between 2020 and 2025, export revenues from horticulture and floriculture increased from US$28.7 million to more than US$86 million, reflecting Rwanda's focus on logistics-led growth and regional integration in agricultural trade.

