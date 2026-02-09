Emissions and materials progress reported by packaging group

Detmold Group reported progress toward its sustainability targets, outlining measures taken over the past year to reduce emissions and adjust material sourcing across its operations.

The Australian-owned packaging company has defined sustainability objectives intended to support customer and consumer decision-making around packaging. These objectives focus on emissions reduction, waste management, circular economy principles, and governance and reporting processes.

Over the past 12 months, Detmold Group said it reduced scope 1 and scope 2 emissions through a combination of operational changes. These included energy-efficiency measures, electrification of forklifts, lighting upgrades, building and manufacturing improvements, a transition toward electric vehicles, and increased use of renewable electricity. Renewable power is generated through rooftop solar installations at selected sites in Australia and China.

© Detmold Group

Rooftop solar systems have been installed at Regency Park in South Australia and at the company's Heshan facility in China. An additional solar installation in China is currently underway and is expected to become operational around March, which the company said will further reduce emissions.

In the 2025 financial year, Detmold Group reported that 71 per cent of its raw fibre materials were sourced from responsibly managed forests with Chain of Custody certification. During the same period, the company transitioned to raw materials with no intentionally added PFAS.

According to the company, 88 per cent of its stock range is now classified as reusable, recyclable, or compostable. Detmold Group also stated that it is developing a new waste data tracking process and that close to 85 per cent of operational waste is currently being recovered through reuse, recycling, or other recovery pathways.

As part of its reporting activities, Detmold Group completed its second Carbon Disclosure Project submission. CDP is an internationally recognised environmental disclosure framework. The company achieved a 'C' rating, an improvement compared with its previous assessment, indicating progress in measuring and managing climate-related impacts.

Joshua Bruce, Group Sustainability Manager at Detmold Group, commented on the CDP outcome.

"Sustainability is a core part of Detmold's strategy, and we're committed to continuing this journey with transparency and action. Our focus remains on driving meaningful change that benefits both our customers and the environment," Mr Bruce said.

"We're not just reporting, we're taking action. Consumers want products that are sourced responsibly, and we're committed to not only meeting environmental requirements but exceeding our sustainability goals."

Detmold Group said it will continue implementing its sustainability framework across operations while monitoring performance against its stated targets.

© Detmold GroupFor more information:

Matt Watson

Detmold Group

Tel: +61 (0) 466 865 083

Email: [email protected]

www.detmoldgroup.com