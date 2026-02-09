Chilean plums hit the market while Australian green grapes prices remain high

Chilean cherry prices remained broadly in line with last week, but there were clear differences in both pricing and sales pace between high-quality and standard fruit. For example, for Regina cherries, a 2.5 kg pack of 3J fruit was priced at approximately ¥150–160 (US$0.95–1.02) per box, while premium-quality cherries reached ¥170–180 (US$1.08–1.15) per box and sold quickly. Two-in-one packs were priced at around ¥310–320 (US$1.97–2.04) per box.



Left: Chilean cherries; Right: Chilean plums

Chilean air-freighted plums have now entered the market. Currently, 5 kg cartons of 2J and 3J plums are priced at ¥370 (US$2.35) and ¥400 (US$2.54) per box, respectively, while 2.5 kg packs are selling for around ¥200–220 (US$1.27–1.40) per box. Traders reported that current arrivals are in good condition, with prices lower than at the beginning of the year and declining rapidly after market entry.



Chilean Lover's Plum (left) and Candy Red Plum (right)

Chilean Candy Red plums are arriving in batches, with prices currently well below those of previous years. A 6.7 kg plastic crate is now priced at approximately ¥170 (US$1.08) per box, compared with ¥250–300+ (US$1.59–1.91+) during the same period in past seasons. Traders noted that weak overall market conditions are placing downward pressure on prices. Another Chilean variety, Lovers' Plum, is performing well, with a 3.5 kg crate priced at ¥170 (US$1.08). According to traders, its strong flavor is the main reason for its popularity. This variety was available only in small volumes last year, and supply remains limited this season as well.



Left: Australia Ralli Seedless Red Grapes; Right: Peruvian Autumn Crisp Green Grapes

The current imported grape supply mainly consists of Peruvian green and black grapes, Australian green grapes, and Ralli seedless red grapes, along with a small volume of Chilean Muscat black grapes. Overall supply remains limited. Traders noted that the taste of Australian green grapes has not yet reached the level seen at the same time last year; however, due to tight supply, prices remain high at around ¥530 (US$3.37) per box, significantly above the previous level of over ¥400 (US$2.54). Australian Ralli red grapes are similar in both price and flavor to previous years, selling for approximately ¥360–380 (US$2.29–2.42) per box, with some batches priced slightly lower due to less-green stems. Peruvian green grapes have seen a slight price decline compared with the past two weeks but remain generally stable, currently priced at around ¥360–380 (US$2.29–2.42) per 7.3 kg box. While their stems are quite green, the flavor has yet to reach its peak. Limited grape supply ahead of the Chinese New Year has supported prices, and sales remain good.



Sichuan blueberries (left) and Guangdong blueberries (right)

Blueberry sales slowed compared with last week, with prices generally falling by about ¥10 (US$0.06) per box. It is understood that supplies from Sichuan and Yunnan have declined recently, with 18 mm+ blueberries priced at approximately ¥125 (US$0.80) per box. Guangdong blueberries have seen increased arrivals, and due to lower transportation costs, their prices are relatively lower than those from Sichuan and Yunnan, with mainstream prices around ¥105–110 (US$0.67–0.70) per box, and some batches reaching ¥125 (US$0.80). Chilean blueberries remain scarce, with prices stable at ¥80–90 (US$0.51–0.57) per box, still significantly higher than during the same period in previous years.