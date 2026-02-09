Looking ahead at the start of the domestic blueberry season

Although it's early, the outlook for the domestic crop of blueberries starting in the southeast is optimistic. For Blue River Legacy Farms, it has a portion of its farms in North Florida, on the border with Georgia, and will begin production there in the first week of April. "Even though we just went through a tough cold spell in Florida, we believe that everything turned out okay on our farms," says Blue River's Stephen S. Madonia.

© Blue River Legacy FarmsFlorida blueberry production begins the first week of April.

Its Georgia production will also start at that time and continues until the end of May and then moves to North Carolina for the company. "The North Carolina crop is looking great. It's got tons of chill hours so we're set up to have a great crop. That will start the 1st of May," he says, adding that the Georgia and organic crops are 100 percent hand harvested.

Increased acreage in the southeast

This comes following the grower-shipper recently adding another 1,000 acres to its growing capacity–that brings its total blueberry growing footprint to a little over 2,200 planted acres of conventional and organic production. "We're also probably the largest organic blueberry grower on the East Coast with the 300 acres we have in North Carolina. We are building our organic program and plan to add to that," says Madonia, noting organic availability will continue until the first week of July while conventional fruit availability will go until the third week. "Our organic program helps us open doors because while there's a lot of conventional acreage, there's great interest in organics."

© Blue River Legacy Farms

The blueberry crop in Georgia.

North Carolina's production might stretch into the New Jersey production window and even return to the state before it shifts to the Pacific Northwest for blueberries.

For Blue River, this development comes amidst great plans for the season.

Updates in varieties

Those plans include work the company has done in the fields. "We've done continued varietal optimization by replacing older, less desirable varieties on existing farms with premium varieties that have good flavor and strong shelf life," says Madonia, noting it's using premium genetics from nurseries such as Fall Creek Nursery, Oregon Blueberry and the University of Florida. "We're very aggressive in our replanting. We've redeveloped over 50 percent of some of these farms to change and improve varieties to have a better product with better quality and size. That goes for organics as well."

Still in the fields, it's also been working on the technology side of the business starting with the move towards more drip irrigation and drain tile in North Carolina as part of its sustainability efforts. It's also installed precoolers for berries which puts 20 minutes between the farm and the cooler to get the field heat out of the fruit. That helps maintain quality and shelf life when the fruit arrives in stores as early as the next day.

© Blue River Legacy Farms

The company's Georgia and organic crops are 100 percent hand harvested.

Investments have been taking place in its two packing houses too, and the company also has its own facility for processing berries in order to use all of its production. That investment includes the installation of WECO 360s which are top of the line sorting machinery. "Retailers want to know what varieties we have and what our technology is because they want to know that they're getting a premium berry that has been passed through that sorter that looks at all sides of the berry," he says. "It gives us a much better pack out and better quality fruit coming off the line."

The importance of social responsibility

There are other company developments too. Last year, Blue River was named to the ECIP Leadership Circle, an initiative that recognizes produce suppliers specifically who demonstrate exceptional commitment to strengthening labor practices and advancing the principles of the Ethical Charter on Responsible Labor Practices. "This was very important to us as far as social responsibility–we wanted to do things right. We are driven for the people who help us grow and harvest our fruit," says Madonia. "We farm these berries ourselves and market them ourselves. That was our goal–to grow and deliver direct to retail."

© Blue River Legacy Farms

An overview of the company's organic acreage.

Much of this will be up for discussion when later this month, the company exhibits at Southern Exposure in Orlando, Florida February 26-March 1. "We walked the show last year and decided that this is an important show for us," Madonia says, noting its booth number is 720. "We were grateful that we were chosen for this show and we're excited to show what we have to offer and connect with some retail partners."

For more information:

Stephen S. Madonia

Blue River Legacy Farms

Tel: +1 (910) 862-8801

https://www.blueriver.farm/