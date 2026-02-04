New 31,000 square meter logistics depot opens near Port of Manzanillo

Maersk has opened a new logistics depot in Manzanillo, Mexico, with an investment of US$15 million. The 31,000-square-meter facility is located about 5 kilometers from the Port of Manzanillo and is intended to ease congestion between the port and inland distribution corridors.

The opening comes as the Port of Manzanillo recorded a strong performance in 2025, handling close to 4 million TEUs. The port accounts for nearly 50 per cent of Mexico's containerized cargo and serves as a main entry point for trade flows from Asia.

The new depot is designed to operate outside the port terminal environment and provide supporting services for cargo movement. The site has a total area of 31,000 square meters and storage capacity for 6,018 TEUs. It includes infrastructure for refrigerated containers, with 50 reefer plugs and 60 repair positions aimed at supporting cold chain operations for food and pharmaceutical cargo.

© Maersk

Additional services include shunting and transloading to reduce truck waiting times at the port. Cargo can be transferred from ocean containers into domestic 53-foot boxes or flatbeds for onward inland transport. On-site maintenance is available for dry containers, refrigerated units, and gensets, allowing equipment to be returned to service without relocation.

According to Patricia Perez Salazar, Managing Director for Maersk in Mexico, the depot supports cargo flows from Asia into central industrial regions, including the Bajío. By offering integrated landside services, the facility is intended to improve coordination between port operations and inland logistics.

Maersk expects cargo demand to increase toward 2026, when Mexico is set to host several global events. Getulio Centanaro Patino, Head of Logistics and Services, stated that improving landside flexibility helps customers manage higher volumes during peak periods.

The Manzanillo site forms part of Maersk's broader logistics network in Mexico. The company currently operates a combined depot capacity of around 250,000 square meters across Cuautitlán, Lázaro Cárdenas, and Manzanillo. In addition, Maersk runs 59,000 square meters of specialized warehousing in Mexico City and Tijuana, alongside air logistics hubs in Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Mexico City.

Looking ahead, Maersk plans to further expand logistics operations in Guadalajara and Monterrey. These developments are intended to strengthen inland connectivity and support cross-border trade flows between Mexico and the United States.

Source: Logistics Manager