Wider distribution eyed for new sugarcane juice beverage

Consumers are paying closer attention to what they drink and are appreciating not just how it tastes, but how it makes them feel.

So as demand grows for clean, functional beverages, Westlake Produce is expanding distribution of CANE'd, a cold-pressed sugarcane juice designed to hydrate naturally, without added sugar or artificial ingredients. Backed by stable, year-round sugarcane supply and consistent production, the brand is ensuring reliable availability as it scales into more retail locations.

"It's a new item to market," says Brian Cook of Westlake Produce. "Sugarcane juice is a popular product within the southeast Asian population as well as other populations such as Mexico. It's also very popular in the Philippines and it's now making its way into North America."

While sugarcane juice has appeared in retail before, it was often sold in shelf-stable formats that relied on heat treatment or preservatives. CANE is a fresh, cold-pressed approach that preserves taste, quality, and nutritional integrity, delivering the nostalgic flavor people remember in a modern, wellness-focused format, says Cook.

With favorable growing conditions supporting healthy sugarcane yields, reliable sourcing, and strong agricultural partnerships, the company is positioned to scale confidently while maintaining freshness, natural taste, and the health benefits. As more shoppers seek beverages made from recognizable ingredients, CANE'd is bridging cultural familiarity with today's demand for clean hydration.

Health benefits driving interest

Naturally rich in electrolytes and phytonutrients, cold-pressed sugarcane juice is recognized for supporting hydration, energy, and overall wellness. With its naturally low glycemic impact and absence of added sugars, it's a clean alternative to traditional sweetened beverages and sports drinks. The beverage supports hydration similar to coconut water, while delivering a brighter, naturally refreshing taste.

The juice is packaged in 12-oz bottles and available in seven globally inspired flavor varieties. From Classy, which is sugarcane with mint, lemon, and ginger; to C Glow, which has calamansi citrus; to bolder notes in a Hibiscus Red, the flavors are crafted to balance function with flavor. Continued product innovation is also underway, with new globally inspired flavors in development.

Retail expansion underway

After gaining traction in club stores over the past two years, CANE'd is now expanding into additional retail channels. "We're about 30 days into presenting to traditional retail formats and we have it into about 50 retail outlets. It's doing well, with tasting demonstrations providing quick consumer adoption," says Cook, noting it is expecting the product to be available within 1,000 stores within the next six months.

