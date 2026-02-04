MSC expands its transatlantic route, enhancing connectivity with the Americas

On January 30th, MSC Spain, in partnership with the Port of Bilbao, gathered approximately 100 customers at the Port Authority's headquarters to announce the extension of its transatlantic route. This new service, launched on December 19 with the arrival of the ship MSC Carole (voyage 550A), provides a direct connection from Bilbao to major markets in the Caribbean, Central America, and the west coast of South America for companies in northern Spain.

It shortens transit times and enhances connectivity between northern Spain and the Americas.

© MSC

MSC's strategic enhancement of the NWC-USA-SAWC service seeks to provide exporters in inland and northern Spain with direct access to major markets in the Caribbean, Central America, and the West Coast of South America. Key benefits include fast transit times, elimination of intermediate stops, and MSC's broad regional network coverage.

The service supports various sectors, commodities, timber, food, and beverage, and provides access to MSC's wide array of logistics solutions, including inland transport and customs clearance.

© MSC

"This new route will significantly benefit exporters not only in the Basque Country but across northern Spain, thanks to MSC's increased connectivity from Bilbao. At MSC Spain, we are committed daily to enhancing our country's links with Latin America and the rest of the world by providing exceptional transit times," stated Ignacio Ballester, deputy general manager of MSC Spain.

