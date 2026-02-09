"Varietal adaptation is essential to remain competitive in international blackberry markets"

Berryum is a varietal improvement program specialized in berries, based on the experience gained in blackberry production. Its aim is the development of varieties that can help face the productive, phytosanitary, and commercial challenges of the international market.

"Through systematic trials and advanced genetic selection methodologies, Berryum generates applied knowledge that serves as a reference for producers and technicians in the sector, helping consolidate quality, productivity, and sustainability standards in the berry industry," says Mariana Ochoa Cordero, genetics and nursery director at Berryum Varieties.

According to Mariana, trials conducted by Berryum show how blackberry production is being transformed by genetic diversification and varietal improvement. "In the face of increased sanitary pressure and growing phytosanitary restrictions, the varieties developed allow year-round harvests, with an average yield of 7.8 kg/ml. The transition from longcane to primocane systems, together with varietal innovation, shows that applied research doesn't just offer one-off solutions, but constitutes a structural strategy capable of guaranteeing efficiency and sustained quality in production."

"The results also show the successful adaptation of blackberry varieties to diverse conditions, from Spain and Portugal to Morocco, Italy, and Mexico," she says. "This shows the importance of taking into account climatic, logistical, and consumption differences. A variety won't deliver the same results in all countries, and it's essential to work with local growers beforehand to optimize its performance. This adaptability allows growers to better plan their harvests, keep quality consistent, and extend seasonal availability, all essential to be able to compete in international markets and minimize losses due to pests or adverse weather conditions.

Varietal improvement also reduces dependence on chemical treatments, helps extend the fruit's shelf life, improves its organoleptic characteristics, and increases its commercial value. "In this sense, our trials show that applied genetics makes it easier for Spanish blackberries to compete in different places worldwide without quality or yields being compromised. The quick response to phytosanitary issues and market developments facilitated by these trials has become a critical factor in keeping the sector competitive and resilient," says Mariana.

Although most trials focus on blackberries, Berryum applies similar approaches to raspberries and blueberries. "We optimize production cycles, pest resistance, and fruit quality, thus strengthening our leading position in varietal innovation in the berry sector, and not just with a single crop," says Berryum's genetics and nursery director.

The international relevance of these trials also highlights Spain's role as a driver of innovation. "Genetic diversification and adaptation to different climates allow European and North African growers to have a year-round fruit supply, while expansion into markets such as Mexico and the United States shows how applied innovation can respond to different production environments and commercial demands. This strategy is giving a boost to the supply of high-quality blackberries and is also contributing to optimizing the carbon footprint, prioritizing production close to consumer markets," says Mariana.

"Overall, the results of our trials show that genetic diversification and varietal improvement are key tools to tackle phytosanitary challenges, maximize productivity, and adapt to different international markets. The technical evidence obtained confirms the relevance of applied innovation in berries and is allowing Berryum to consolidate its position as a sectoral leader and source of knowledge for producers and professionals in the international market," says Mariana Ochoa.

