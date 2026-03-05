Guardians of grapevine plant material in South Africa

Accounting for nearly one-third of all grapevines planted in South Africa's table grape, wine grape, and raisin grape vineyards, Bosman Adama has refined the craft of grapevine propagation for over eight generations, the company says. Today, approximately 12 million vines are grafted each season, producing roughly 350 scion and rootstock combinations.

In the late 1980s, Bosman Adama began propagating Prime Seedless, one of the first licensed table grape varieties introduced into South Africa. In 2014, they secured a propagation license from SNFL South Africa (now Bloom Fresh), which enabled Bosman Adama to propagate the company's licensed grapevine material for the South African market.

Fast forward twelve years, and Bosman Adama partners with all major international table grape breeders, producing high-quality grapevines for the South African industry and export markets.

© Bosman Adama

On-site post-entry quarantine ensures full control and compliance

A milestone was reached in 2014 when Bosman Adama successfully advocated for the establishment and certification of an external quarantine facility at its Wellington premises. Approved by the National Department of Agriculture, this facility leverages advanced technology and specialized technical skills, allowing Bosman Adama to support the department in overseeing the importation of tissue-culture grapevine plant material and ensuring the introduction of clean, healthy material into the industry, says Wian Mouton, head of the Cultivar Management division.

Wian Mouton oversees the newly formed Cultivar Management division at Bosman Adama. "Since joining the organisation in June 2025, I quickly realised the immense value of our import and quarantine services, as well as the plant material management and improvement programmes we provide to our clients," he remarks.

Guided by a well-developed and meticulously managed certification scheme, Bosman Adama establishes nucleus plants, foundation fields, and mother blocks under its registered Plant Improvement Organisation (PIO). These fields serve as critical sources of propagation material that feed the nurseries, ensuring the continuous supply of high-quality grafted grapevines to the industry.

© Bosman Adama

"If you visit us during March and April, our laboratory is in full swing, testing more than 20,000 samples for Leafroll virus, one of the major viral threats to vineyards in South Africa," he notes. "It's our responsibility as a PIO to maintain the phytosanitary status of grapevine plant material in South Africa and to prevent, at all costs, the propagation and distribution of infected material."

Navigating increasing pest and disease pressure

The grape industry faces ongoing challenges from pests, diseases, and increasingly complex and aggressive virus infections that directly affect vine performance. Despite this, virus eradication is possible. By applying meristem tip culture and heat therapy, Bosman Adama has successfully cleaned infected material and reintroduced clean sources of valuable varieties, he says.

Heat therapy requires a controlled and highly sophisticated environment capable of maintaining optimal growing conditions for up to 100 days. Under these conditions, the plant grows rapidly enough to "outgrow" the virus. After this cycle, a 0.5 mm meristem tip is harvested: this tip should be free of viral infection. It is then propagated into a plant, forming a new, clean source of the variety.

© Bosman Adama

Broadening to soft fruit and selected tree crops

With this expanded division, Bosman Adama is now broadening its service offering to plant breeders more than grapevines, with an additional focus on soft fruit and selected tree crops.

At Bosman Adama, their belief is that a variety's long-term success depends heavily on the quality of its plant material. A variety can only thrive if clean, high-quality propagation material is readily available and, more importantly, if its phytosanitary status is protected throughout its lifetime.

"At Bosman Adama, we take plant health and quality extremely seriously," Mouton emphasizes. "It is the only way we can sustainably support the industry, both locally and internationally."

© Bosman Adama

