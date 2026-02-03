C&S has signed a new supply agreement with Sedano's Supermarkets

US: Trader Joe's surpasses Publix in customer satisfaction ranking

Trader Joe's is the new king of grocery customer satisfaction, according to the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index. Trader Joe's score rose 2% year over year to 86, allowing the Monrovia, California-based retailer to overtake last year's leader, Publix, which scored 84 for the second consecutive year. H-E-B ranked third and was the only other grocer in the top 10 to improve year over year, increasing its score to 83 from 82. Sam's Club (fourth at 82), Whole Foods (seventh at 81), ShopRite (eighth at 79) and Target (ninth at 79) were among the top 10 that lost ground, each declining 1%.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: C&S Wholesale Grocers announces a supply agreement with Sedano's Supermarkets

C&S reported: "C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC ("C&S") announced it has signed a new supply agreement with Sedano's Supermarkets, Florida's leading Hispanic grocery retailer. This agreement makes C&S the primary supplier for this leading grocery retailer, providing an expansive assortment and mix, as well as distribution, transportation, procurement, merchandising and retail services for 32 Sedano's Supermarkets".

Source: prnewswire.com

Expanding food access for SNAP households: More stores, more savings, more healthy options

DoorDash reported: "DoorDash announced the expansion of SNAP/EBT payment capabilities to several new merchants. Consumers who have uploaded their SNAP card to DoorDash can now use their benefits at the following merchants on DoorDash: CVS Pharmacy; Dierbergs Markets; Lowes Foods; New Seasons Market; Rouses Markets; Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.; Weis Markets".

Source: about.doordash.com

GrubMarket raises $50mln Series H to fuel eCommerce and AI transformation of the American food supply chain industry

GrubMarket reported: "GrubMarket announced that it has raised around $50mln in Series H financing from Future Food Fund, Portfolia Funds, Liberty Street Funds, RD Heritage Group, Flume Ventures, MY Securities, and other unnamed participants. This significantly up round values GrubMarket at a pre-money valuation of $4.5bln".

Source: prnewswire.com

Trader Joe's doubles down on fresh and deli operations with daily delivery, local autonomy and high-protein convenience

Trader Joe's is leaning further into the operational complexity of fresh and deli, using daily production, frequent deliveries and decentralized store ordering to keep its refrigerated cases stocked with high-demand, convenience-driven foods.

Source: supermarketnews.com

New Zealand: GAG questions delay in government report

The Grocery Action Group has questioned the delay in releasing a government-commissioned report examining whether the country's dominant grocery operators should be required to divest parts of their businesses. The group is seeking clarity from Grocery Minister Nicola Willis on the status of the investigation, which was commissioned last year to assess the feasibility, risks and potential consumer benefits of breaking up the supermarket duopoly.

Source: supermarketnews.co.nz

Consum gives everyone a raise: invests 22mln euros in its workforce

The Spanish Consum supermarket cooperative has announced a 2.9% pay rise for its entire workforce of more than 23,000 employees. Consum and its subsidiary Supermercados El Jamón are also opening new stores. The measure, which will come into effect with the February 2026 payroll, represents an investment of more than €22mln in its employees, according to the trade magazine infoRETAIL.

Source: retaildetail.eu

UK shoppers buy more fruit and yoghurt in healthy start to 2026

Britons started 2026 by buying more healthy food such as fruit and yoghurt as they attempted to hit new year health goals, while grocery price inflation eased to the lowest level since April, research has shown. Annual grocery inflation fell back to 4% in the four weeks to 25 January from 4.7% in December, offering some relief for shoppers, according to a monthly snapshot of the grocery sector from the research company Worldpanel by Numerator.

Source: theguardian.com

Ahold Delhaize announces that Delhaize Belgium completes its acquisition of Delfood

"This acquisition represents an important step in deepening our presence in the Belgian convenience market. By bringing Delfood and the louis delhaize stores into the Ahold Delhaize family, we are expanding a network that is deeply rooted in local communities and backed by 150 years of heritage. I am excited about the opportunity to offer customers even more accessible, fresh and reliable shopping experiences", said Claude Sarrailh, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia.

Source: newsroom.aholddelhaize.com

Coupang boosts Korea rural buys as fruit, seafood purchases jump 28%

The fruit and seafood that Coupang purchased last year from rural and fishing communities in provincial areas, including regions with declining populations, totaled 9,240 tons (t). They included more than 30 types of fruit such as apples, oriental melons, grapes, peaches, and watermelons (7,550 t), and more than 30 types of seafood such as mackerel, hairtail, red tilefish, blue crabs, shrimp, and cockles (1,870 t).

Source: biz.chosun.com

Ireland: Centra to invest €27mln in new stores and create over 500 jobs nationwide in 2026

Centra has announced plans to invest €27mln in its store network and create more than 500 new jobs nationwide in 2026, as part of its continued expansion and long-term growth strategy.

Source: retailnews.ie

Migros integrates workers amid Türkiye labor dispute

Migros, a prominent retailer in Türkiye, has reiterated its commitment to integrate 7,875 subcontractor employees into its direct workforce, a move it states is part of ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations with the Tez-Koop-İş Union. The company announced that these employees, previously working in distribution centers managed by third-party firms across Türkiye, will now benefit from union rights and the provisions of the CBA.

Source: news.brief.tr