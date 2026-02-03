Louisiana strawberry growers manage freeze-affected harvests

Strawberry growers in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, were assessing crop conditions on February 2 as temperatures warmed following an extended cold period. Growers reported that freezing weather can affect strawberry development in more than one way.

At Johndales Farms near Ponchatoula, around 12.14 hectares of strawberry plants were covered to protect them from prolonged freezing conditions. The covers are being managed on a daily basis in response to temperature fluctuations.

"I'm going to uncover what I can, pick them and cover back by the evening, because there's another freeze in the morning," said grower Heather Robertson.

As workers removed the protective blankets, ripe fruit was harvested and prepared for delivery to local restaurants and farmers' markets that source Louisiana-grown strawberries.

"Oh, definitely, it's a better berry. It's sweeter. As soon as I pick 'em, they are in the restaurant the same day," Robertson said.

According to Robertson, cold weather can influence fruit quality, particularly sugar levels. "Cold weather intensifies the sugar in the berry," she said.

While the plants have remained covered for more than a week, Robertson said the protective measures also influence crop timing. "Covering them slows them down a little. It protects the berry and the bloom, but it does slow them down," she said.

So far, Robertson said the crop has responded well following the freeze events, although growth rates may be slightly delayed as a result of repeated covering and uncovering. Monitoring will continue as winter conditions persist.

Johndales Farms currently produces approximately 240,000 flats of strawberries annually. The operation began 30 years ago with about 2.02 hectares of production and has expanded over time.

Robertson has been selected as part of the strawberry blossom court for the upcoming Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, recognising her role as a female grower in the local industry.

The farm supplies strawberries to restaurants, including Commander's Palace, as well as farmers' markets in Gretna, Covington, and New Orleans. According to Robertson, locally grown strawberries are preferred in these outlets due to proximity and harvest timing.

Growers in the region continue to adjust crop protection strategies as weather conditions evolve, balancing plant protection with harvest schedules as the season progresses.

