Floods in northern Morocco hit soft fruit growers

Rainfall in the Loukkos region in northern Morocco has exceeded the dams' holding capacity. The main dams in the Loukkos region are saturated or close to saturation, while the region is still expecting heavy rainfall this week. The damage is most severe in the city of Kser Kebir, which is crossed by the Loukkos River, requiring the evacuation of the population.

In terms of agricultural production, the region is home to several crops such as soft fruits, potatoes, sugar crops, and cereals. Soft fruit production areas are located outside the most flooded areas but are nevertheless suffering significant damage, according to several producers.

© Larache grower

Amine Bennani, president of the Moroccan Association of Soft Fruit Producers, describes an alarming situation. "The waters flooded Kser Kebir last Thursday. The city itself does not produce red fruits, but it provides a significant workforce that is no longer available due to the evacuation of the population. Elsewhere in the Loukkos, especially in the Larache area and its surroundings, where red fruit production is concentrated, the situation remains worrying. Growers are suffering from bad weather conditions, incessant rain, and strong winds."

The growers' representative says that adverse weather conditions have caused widespread damage to soft fruit greenhouses, which he estimates at no less than 10% of the total acreage in the Loukkos region.

"Our greatest concern is that heavy rainfall is expected this week as well. We don't know how the situation will unfold, and growers fear the worst," Bennani continues.

© Larache grower

A soft fruit grower based in Larache expresses his dismay: "The damage is significant so far, affecting low-altitude farms and those located near streams. Years of drought encouraged many farmers to plant in flood-prone areas, and they have been caught out this week. Whatever the damage, we know it's nothing compared to what awaits us this week."

Another grower based in Laaoumra says, "All growers have been affected to varying extents. Many plantations are submerged in water, and the winds have blown away the greenhouses. It is still early to assess the damage, especially as we expect more floods this week."

For more information:

Amine Bennani

Moroccan Association of Soft Fruit Producers

Tel: +212 66124 3424

Email: [email protected]