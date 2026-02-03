Legal production for green seedless grape variety secured

Sun World International, LLC has achieved a significant legal victory in the protection of its plant variety rights (PVR) in a landmark case before the IP Court of Bari, obtaining an interim vine removal order against a well-known Italian grower in Apulia who unlawfully propagated vines of the proprietary Sugrathirtyfive cultivar, marketed under the Autumncrisp brand.

On Oct. 30, 2025, a collegial court ruling fully upheld the initial findings and protective measures, confirming the vine removal order and allowing it to take immediate effect to safeguard Sun World International's plant variety rights, without waiting for a final ruling on the merits.

The measure was prompted by an ex parte drone investigation aimed at identifying the plots of land involved and was subsequently validated through DNA-based analysis using Simple Sequence Repeat (SSR) markers. The Court explicitly recognized the genetic assessment as a reliable and scientifically sound method to determine varietal identity and identify PVR violations.

© Sun World LLC

From a legal standpoint, this case represents an important precedent for breeders, and the ruling underscores the increasing relevance of advanced genetic tools and modern investigative technologies in effectively enforcing plant IP, enabling swift measures to stop unlawful propagation and safeguard agricultural innovation.

"This vine removal order emphasizes Sun World's dedication to protecting our intellectual property and making sure our varieties are cultivated legally," said Maanda Phosiwa, vice president – legal, at Sun World. "Vine removal is an appropriate and necessary remedy when unauthorized plantings are identified and this decision supports the rights of all breeders who depend on strong IP protection to keep innovating."

The company remains committed to its global efforts against counterfeiting and unauthorized use of its proprietary cultivars. With additional legal actions underway in Italy and other jurisdictions, the company focuses on protecting its genetics worldwide while partnering with growers who respect intellectual property—ensuring consumers enjoy safe, authentic, high-quality fruit.

