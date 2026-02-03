Sweet potatoes’ health benefits on display for Heart Health Month

Bako Sweet® is driving incremental demand at retail by delivering meaningful, sales-driven moments with American Hearth Health Month and National Sweet Potato Month in February.

"From heart-health messaging to new packaging options and proven category growth, February offers retailers an exciting opportunity to engage shoppers with a product that delivers on both nutrition and flavor," said Susan Noritake, vice president of sales and marketing at Bako Sweet.

© Bako SweetSweet potato sales are up 8.2 percent in volume nationwide compared to 2024, which is significantly outpacing the growth of the potato category and product category as a whole.¹ "Bako Sweet is leading the category as the number one brand in sweet potatoes,"² said Noritake.

During Heart Health Month and throughout the season, the company's sweet potatoes carry the American Heart Association's (AHA) Heart-Check mark. According to AHA research, 67 percent of consumers, including 79 percent of Millennials, recognize the Heart-Check mark, helping shoppers identify a heart-healthy choice.³ The company will continue its pink, heart-health packaging on all 3lb and 5lb mesh bags and new to the lineup this year, packaging has expanded to include four-count trays and microwavable singles. The products can be merchandised in matching display bins and display-ready cases.

With heart health continuing to rank as a top priority for consumers, sweet potatoes support heart-conscious eating without feeling restrictive. "Naturally nutrient-dense, familiar and comforting, sweet potatoes are a reminder, especially during Heart Health Month, that supporting your heart can be as simple and nutritious as adding sweet potatoes to your plate," says Noritake.

© Bako Sweet

Throughout February, the company is running a multi-channel campaign featuring new recipes along with digital and social media activations. "Shoppers can scan the QR code printed on our merchandising display bins when shopping," said Noritake. "It takes them to our recipe page which has new creative culinary ideas including Sweet Potato Taco Cups and Football Brownies."

The company also offers a range of products including recyclable trays, microwaveable steam bags, and individually wrapped single options. All the products are triple-washed and available in a range of options from single servings to family size bags. "To help with meal-time convenience, we are adding a new 3lb white mesh bag for white sweet potatoes and a 3lb purple mesh bag for purple varieties delivering another packaging option for sweet potatoes historically only sold in bulk," said Noritake.

Additionally, retailers can stop by the Bako Sweet booth #324 during the Southeast Produce Council's Southern Exposure (SEPC) trade show in Orlando, Florida, February 26 – March 1, 2026. There, visitors can learn more about these new packaging options, merchandising and marketing support, and customized programs.

¹,² Nielsen | Most Recent 52 Weeks Ending 12/27/25/

³ American Heart Association June 2023 W5 Research

