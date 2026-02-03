The Juliet apple raises its profile at Fruit Logistica 2026

A long-standing presence at Fruit Logistica, the Juliet apple marks a symbolic turning point this year. For the 2026 edition of the Berlin event, which runs from February 4th to 6th, the variety will be showcased on two separate booths in Hall 6.2: at Cardell Export (booth D30) and, for the first time, at Blue Whale (booth C02). This dual presence reflects a desire to raise the profile of the sector.

A new stage in the value-added strategy

Cardell has been and remains a long-standing and active partner since 2008. "The point of extending marketing via Blue Whale is to bring added value to the sector in terms of adding value to the variety. And this value must first and foremost go to the producer," stresses Vincent Lehallier, director of the association Les Amis de Juliet. "This collaboration also aims to support the development of the variety in a number of international markets, with the backing of a recognized partner."

Fruit Logistica, a historic event

While Fruit Attraction in Madrid is particularly well timed for apples, Fruit Logistica remains a key event for the Juliet variety. "It is a very important show for us, enabling us to see our French and international clients and meet new people," explains Vincent Lehallier. Juliet has always been present on both the planting and marketing sides of this major event. This year, Les Amis de Juliet will be directly represented at the show. "Jean-Noël Carles and I will be present on Thursday at the Cardell and Blue Whale booths to meet our clients and honour various appointments," explains the director.

The 2025-2026 campaign is well on track

As for the campaign, all indicators are green. "Sales are underway, with very good quality, satisfactory volumes, and the expected sizes. We now hope that the marketing season will also be up to scratch, and we remain very positive and confident in this respect," concludes Vincent Lehallier.

