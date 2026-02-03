"In the face of fierce competition, differentiated, high-quality strawberry varieties are standing out"

China is currently in peak strawberry season, and the second crop of frozen seedlings from Dandong is gradually entering the market, with both supply and demand rising simultaneously. Compared with previous years, overall strawberry market prices are lower this season, while purchase prices for greenhouse-grown strawberries are about 10%–12% higher year on year. Mr. Ma Tingdong of the Dandong Shengye Berry Cooperative shared insights on the current market situation.

"The increase in strawberry prices at the production level in Dandong is driven by several factors. First, due to the poor strawberry market last year, some growers shifted to blueberries, resulting in a reduction in strawberry planting area. Second, improvements in frozen seedling technology have enabled Dandong strawberries to enter the market earlier, avoiding direct competition with southern producing regions and supporting higher purchase prices for early fruit. In addition, positive coverage by CCTV has helped correct public misconceptions about strawberries, while continuous improvements in varieties and flavor have further strengthened market confidence."

"At the same time, we are seeing a price inversion between production-area prices and market prices. This is mainly because the recent boom in the strawberry market has attracted a large number of new suppliers. Intensifying competition has pushed retail prices down, squeezing profit margins for many traders."

In terms of varieties, high-quality, differentiated specialty strawberries are increasingly standing out. "White, pink, and black strawberries, along with other multi-colored varieties, command significantly higher prices than traditional red strawberries and are gaining popularity. Black strawberries, in particular, have seen notable increases in both demand and price due to their rarity and high sugar content. However, because of their lower yields and more complex cultivation requirements, the expansion of black strawberry planting remains relatively slow."

According to Mr. Ma, the strawberry industry continues to optimize through the upgrading of facility agriculture and the expansion of e-commerce channels. "Strawberry quality this season is overall very good, especially for early fruit. At the same time, market differentiation is becoming increasingly evident. Growers with refined management and superior fruit quality continue to enjoy strong demand despite higher prices, while those focused primarily on volume with poorer quality are facing pressure on both prices and sales. Consumers are becoming more demanding in terms of appearance, flavor, firmness, and aroma, further intensifying this differentiation, which is particularly pronounced this season."

Regarding exports, Mr. Ma noted that Dandong's strawberry export volume is roughly unchanged from previous years, but price competition has intensified, especially from large enterprises. "Pressure from the Hong Kong market is the most pronounced. Southeast Asian and Russian markets remain relatively stable, although prices in Russia are also lower than last year. Strong demand in the Russian market has attracted more exporters, which has affected pricing this season."

"Differentiated products also have a clear advantage in export markets. Although the export volume of multi-colored strawberries is not large, profit margins are relatively good. This year, Dandong's planting area for multi-colored strawberries has doubled compared with last year."

"High-quality, differentiated strawberries will continue to be favored by the market, with relatively mild price competition. Looking ahead, more industry participants are expected to cultivate or cooperate on varieties with intellectual property rights to avoid homogeneous competition," Mr. Ma added, sharing his observations on industry trends.

As for the pre–Chinese New Year market outlook, Mr. Ma said it remains uncertain. "The final trend will depend largely on the performance of competing holiday fruits such as cherries and blueberries, as their price movements directly influence strawberry sales. That said, demand in the gift market is currently strong, and differentiated, high-quality strawberry varieties are expected to have better opportunities."

The Dandong Shengye Berry Cooperative operates approximately 800 hectares of orchards under the brand, Shengye Guoyuan. Its products include strawberries, blueberries, and kiwifruit, which are sold both domestically and in export markets.

For more information:

Ma Tingdong

Dandong Shengye Berry Professional Cooperative

+86 18342549777