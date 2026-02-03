Ica has exported 31 million boxes of grapes this season

By week 4 of 2026, the Ica region exported 31,055,347 boxes of table grapes this season (8.2 kg each).

Ica's total exports so far account for 43% of Peru's 72,221,737 boxes of table grapes shipped, highlighting this region as the main driver of the country's agro-exports.

Ica leads table grape exports in the 2025-2026 season; Piura is second with 42%, and Lambayeque third with 7%.

Luis Miguel Vegas Arias Stella, general manager of the Peruvian Association of Table Grape Producers (Provid), announced that, based on the final projection for the campaign, Peru is expected to conclude the 2025-2026 season in week 17 with an estimated volume of 84.2 million boxes of 8.2 kg.

"This update adjusts the forecast downward by about 2 million boxes from initial projections, which at the start of the season estimated volumes over 86 million boxes. The adjustment reflects the increased information available as the season advances and enables a more precise alignment with actual crop and export performance," he said.

The adjustment primarily addresses production factors observed during the season, such as weather conditions, yield adjustments, and field management decisions, he added.

The table grape export campaign has already surpassed 72 million boxes shipped, with the northern zone practically concluded and the south still in full activity. The north has 38.5 million boxes (53% of the total), while the south is contributing 33.7 million (47%), an increase of 5% compared to the previous season.

"The season continues to see a shift in varieties, with seedless grapes becoming more prominent. White Seedless grapes top the charts with 42.8 million boxes, an 8% increase from the previous season. Red Seedless follows with 18.6 million boxes, up 5%. Meanwhile, Red Globe and Black Seedless varieties are decreasing. Varieties like Sweet Globe, Autumn Crisp, and Allison are strengthening their positions as key exportable options," he said.

The United States remains the leading destination, with a 52% share, followed by the Netherlands and Mexico. Notably, Mexico demonstrates significant growth compared to the previous season.

"Although the 2025-2026 campaign will close below initial projections at about 2 million boxes, the overall outlook is positive, showing moderate growth, a more competitive varietal structure, and industry adaptability, reinforcing Peru as a reliable supplier of table grapes in global markets," Vegas Arias stated.

Source: Andina