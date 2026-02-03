Provid lowers its projections for the Peruvian grape season

The 2025/2026 Peruvian table grape season is expected to conclude in week 17, with a slight decrease in the final production estimate. Provid's latest forecast predicts that total exports will amount to 84.2 million boxes, each weighing 8.2 kilograms.

© Provid



"By the end of week 4 of 2026, Peru had already shipped over 72 million boxes, with around 12 million remaining to complete the season. This update reflects a downward revision of about 2 million boxes from the initial projection of more than 86 million. As the season advances, more accurate information becomes available, enabling us to adjust the figures and align them with actual performance," stated Luis Miguel Vegas, general manager of Provid (Peru).

The adjustment mainly addresses production factors observed during the season, including weather conditions, yield variations, and field management decisions. "This is not a structural change, but the natural result of a season that has been showing its behavior more clearly," Vegas noted.

© Provid

Geographically, the season exhibits varied patterns. "The northern region has nearly finished its shipments, exporting 38.5 million boxes- 53% of the overall total. In contrast, the southern region remains very active, with 38.5 million boxes exported, reflecting a 5% increase from the last season," he stated.

Varietal replacement remains a key focus in the industry. Seedless grapes, particularly the White Seedless variety, reached 42.8 million boxes, reflecting an 8% increase compared to the previous year. Red Seedless followed with 18.6 million boxes, a 5% rise. Conversely, Red Globe and Black Seedless are experiencing a decline. Meanwhile, varieties like Sweet Globe, Autumn Crisp, and Allison are steadily expanding their share in the export supply.

© Provid

Regarding destinations, the United States remains the primary market, making up 52% of shipments, followed by the Netherlands and Mexico, with the latter seeing a notable rise compared to last season.

Despite the figure adjustments, the overall balance remains positive. "The season reflects an industry aligned with market demands, featuring a competitive varietal structure and adaptable capacity, which continues to be key," he concludes.

