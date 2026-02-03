Two innovative films for fresh produce packaging

Argos Packaging introduces two innovative films for fresh packaging that respond to the growing demand for more sustainable solutions and are designed to be future-ready.

Norifresh

"With Norifresh, we are taking a major step towards fossil-free packaging. Argos Packaging & Protection presents Norifresh in collaboration with Noriware. This top-seal film for direct food contact is 100% bio-based and made from seaweed. As such, Norifresh fits seamlessly with the upcoming PPWR regulations for single-use plastic packaging for fruit and vegetables. In practical terms, the switch is straightforward: the film runs on existing top-seal machines, processes at the same speed as conventional films, and can be sealed on uncoated cardboard or pulp trays. An additional benefit for fresh produce is that NoriFresh helps extend shelf life, as the film absorbs moisture and reduces condensation."

© Argos Packagingnorifresh

New BOPP film

"In addition, in collaboration with Bantam Materials UK, Prevented Ocean Plastic, and Innovia Films, we are introducing a new BOPP film for direct food contact, made from mechanically recycled polypropylene derived from Prevented Ocean Plastic. This film is available with 10% or 35% PCR, complies with European legislation (EU 2022/1616), and is based on a recycling process assessed by EFSA. As a result, this film aligns with the upcoming PPWR requirements and supports regulatory compliance. Processability is key: the film runs identically to conventional BOPP film, is suitable for both horizontal and vertical packaging lines, and is available with perforation and printing. We supply the required EU food contact documentation with every delivery."

© Argos Packaging

"With norifresh and our BOPP film with Prevented Ocean Plastic, Argos Packaging offers two powerful routes to more sustainable packaging: one bio-based and fossil-free, the other circular and based on recycled material, both without compromising on speed, compatibility, or food safety."

© Argos Packaging

Visit Argos during Fruit Logistica 2026: Hall 3.2, Stand B-14.

