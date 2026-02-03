Special World Cup packaging for fruit and vegetable products

With the FIFA World Cup as a theme, Dutch packaging company Quality Pack has introduced a range of themed packaging concepts aimed at increasing the visibility of fruit and vegetables in the retail aisle. The designs draw on the World Cup theme while maintaining the company's standard packaging quality and functionality.

The small-format packaging is available as cups, open trays, top-seal trays, and flowpack trays. The designs are presented as examples of what is possible and can be adapted to specific products and target groups.

© Quality Pack

"The World Cup is an event that resonates with many consumers," says Bram van den Bos, sales manager at Quality Pack. "It is a good moment to work with growers and consider how packaging can help improve the visibility of fruit and vegetables on the shelf. A themed package allows fresh produce to be presented in a playful and accessible way."

With these World Cup concepts, Quality Pack is targeting growers who want to respond to a major international sporting event, while continuing to prioritize packaging functionality and quality.

