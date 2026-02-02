Bolstered acreage stats reported for North Carolina sweet potatoes ahead of Fruit Logistica

North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission is set to showcase the state's flagship variety, Covington, at the upcoming Fruit Logistica 2026 event, following a successful year of harvesting.

The Commission, a non-profit organisation of over 300 growers, packers, processors, and business associates, will join global produce leaders from 145 countries at the world's leading fresh produce trade fair in Berlin, February 5–7, 2026.

This year's appearance follows a 9.4% increase in planted acreage, with 90,147 acres of sweet potatoes grown in North Carolina compared to 82,363 last year, reinforcing the state's position as the #1 sweet potato producer in the U.S.

Covington, known for its rose-coloured skin and vibrant orange flesh, thrives in North Carolina's unique climate and fertile soils, and has been able to remain a dominant variety in the industry due to the Commission's commitment to innovation, research and providing a premium product.

© North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission

Michelle Grainger, Executive Director of the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission, will be in attendance at Fruit Logistica promoting sweet potatoes to retailers and fellow industry professionals. She commented:

"Fruit Logistica is an invaluable opportunity for us to showcase not only the exceptional quality of North Carolina sweet potatoes, but also the dedication and innovation of the growers behind them. This year's increase in acreage reflects the strength and resilience of our industry, and the global demand for nutritious, versatile sweet potatoes continues to rise. We're proud to highlight the Covington variety and to share the sustainability‑driven research that ensures our farmers can keep producing responsibly for generations to come. We look forward to connecting with partners from around the world and continuing to elevate North Carolina sweet potatoes on the global stage."

Michelle joined the Commission in 2020, bringing over 20 years of experience in innovation management and agricultural advocacy, including leadership roles at NC State University's Executive Farm Management Program and the Center for Innovation Management Studies. Passionate about "AGvocacy," Michelle champions the Commission's mission to increase consumer consumption of North Carolina sweet potatoes through promotion, marketing, education, and research.

Visitors to Hall 25, USA Pavilion, can experience Covington first hand, with live cooking demonstrations and samples prepared by the SUSTA chef. The Commission's presence underscores its mission: to promote North Carolina sweet potatoes worldwide through marketing, education, and science-backed sustainability.

