South-East Asia potato consumption rises 20% over decade

Potato consumption in South-East Asia has increased steadily over the past decade, reflecting changing dietary habits and expanding urban food markets across the region. According to data from the International Potato Centre, per capita potato consumption in South-East Asia rose from 4.33 kg in 2013 to 5.20 kg in 2023, an increase of about 20 per cent. The region has a population of close to 680 million people.

The International Potato Centre reported that potato consumption has become more common in South-East Asian diets over the past ten years. While potatoes were traditionally less prominent compared with staples such as rice or noodles, they are increasingly used in street food, home cooking, and food service outlets.

"While global demand appears stable, South-East Asia shows moderate but consistent growth in potato demand, reflecting changing dietary patterns and market expansion. South-East Asia has demonstrated a robust expansion in consumption," said CIP Country Manager for India, Dr Neeraj Sharma.

The domestic potato supply in South-East Asia has also expanded. Over the past decade, production increased by 26.2 per cent, from 3.2 million metric tons to 4.1 million metric tons, according to CIP figures. This growth rate exceeds the global average.

Indonesia is the largest producer in the region, with an annual production of about 1.25 million metric tons. Cultivation is concentrated in the highland areas of Sumatra, Java, Sulawesi, and Nusa Tenggara. In Vietnam, the Red River Delta produces around 180,000 metric tons per year, while production in the Philippines is estimated at about 100,000 metric tons, primarily from highland zones in Northern Luzon.

Industry sources link demand growth to urbanisation, the expansion of food service channels such as quick-service restaurants, and changes in consumption patterns linked to rising urban incomes. "Expansion in modern retail chains, snack food manufacturing, and household consumption of processed foods also play important roles. Supermarkets and convenience stores have expanded significantly in the region, increasing access to both fresh and processed potato products," Sharma said.

According to Dr Lukie Pieterse, founder and editor of Potato News Today, demand trends differ by region. "Fresh potato demand has generally risen, but not uniformly. In many South-East Asian markets, potatoes are still a smaller staple compared with rice, noodles, cassava or plantains," he said. He added that growth is more visible in urban centres and among middle-income consumers.

Globally, China and India remain the largest producers, with output of about 100 million metric tons and nearly 58 million metric tons, respectively. Potatoes rank as the world's third most important food crop after rice and wheat, with global production estimated at around 390 million metric tons in 2024.

Source: TheStar