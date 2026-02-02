Retail ads reflect seasonal holidays and produce pricing trends

Retail advertising activity this week reflects the approach of several seasonal and cultural events that traditionally influence produce demand. With Super Bowl Sunday slightly more than a week away, retailers are highlighting items commonly associated with food preparation and group consumption, including avocados, cilantro, tomatoes, limes, lemons, and pre-packed fruit and vegetable snack trays.

Valentine's Day is two weeks away and is already influencing retail assortments. Advertised items include bunched and potted flowers, confectionery, greeting cards, bakery products, and produce categories typically linked to the occasion, such as strawberries, cherries, and raspberries.

Retailers are also preparing for the Lunar New Year, to be observed on February 17, marking the Year of the Fire Horse. Advertised produce tied to this period includes bok choy, Chinese cabbage, oranges, Gala and Fuji apples, apple pears, tangerines, grapes, and pomelos. Additional February cultural events, including Black History Month and Mardi Gras, are reflected in promotions on items such as sweet potatoes, cooking greens, garlic, and celery.

Total advertised items across all categories reached 270,431 this week, representing a 7% decrease from the previous week's total of 291,957. Compared with the same week last year, ad volume was 1% higher, up from 268,202.

By commodity group, fruit accounted for 153,755 ads, representing 57% of total activity. Vegetables totaled 88,684 ads, or 33%, while onions and potatoes recorded 23,456 ads, or 9%. Other categories included herbs with 1,791 ads, ornamentals with 2,021, hemp with 1,126, and honey with 1,389. Organic produce ads totaled 28,183, making up 10% of overall advertising activity.

Price data for high-frequency advertised items, defined as those appearing in more than 3,000 ads, show mixed movements compared with the same period last year. Among fruit items, blackberries in 5.6 to 6-ounce packages recorded an 11% price increase. Notable declines were observed for avocados, down 22%, red seedless grapes, down 16%, and white seedless grapes, down 10%.

No notable price increases or decreases were reported this week for potatoes, onions, or vegetables.

