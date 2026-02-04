"Egyptian strawberry acreage increased, but yield per hectare declined"

Egyptian strawberries have found their place on the global stage, says Abdallah Tharwat, Chief Operating Officer of Egyberries, an Egyptian producer and exporter of frozen strawberries. "Egypt continues to rank among the world's leading strawberry growers, placing third globally with an annual output of around 688,000 tons. The country also maintains its position as the world's largest exporter of frozen strawberries, shipping approximately 300,000 tons annually."

According to Tharwat, the strawberry season will usually continue up until June. "Strawberry cultivation in Egypt is concentrated in governorates including Qalyubia, Beheira, Ismailia, and Sharqia, covering around 9,000 hectares. Average yields range between 18 and 25 tons per acre. Alongside frozen products, Egypt exports 42,000 to 47,000 tons of fresh strawberries each year, with the season running from December to June. Exporters like us operate across both EU and non-EU markets, closely following seasonal and regulatory developments."

Tharwat states that total acreage has increased, but yield per hectare is not as stable: "Egypt has expanded its strawberry cultivation area compared to previous seasons. However, production per acre has declined due to unstable weather conditions and fluctuating temperatures. According to industry participants, climate variability is becoming one of the main factors affecting yield consistency and planning. While increased acreage reflects confidence in the crop, productivity challenges are placing greater emphasis on professional farm management and adaptive agricultural practices."

© EgyBerries

From January 2026, Egyptian strawberries have been subject to tighter controls at EU borders, with 20 percent of shipments now undergoing mandatory physical inspection. "The measures follow an increase in RASFF notifications related to pesticide residues, particularly unauthorized substances such as Oxamyl. The introduction of 'technical zero' tolerance limits has shifted the focus firmly toward compliance, traceability, and controlled sourcing rather than price competition," Tharwat says.

As a result of these inspections, availability for compliant strawberries is going down, Tharwat emphasizes: "With one in five consignments physically inspected, the volume of strawberries meeting EU requirements has tightened significantly. Exporters report that compliant frozen strawberry volumes are becoming increasingly limited, approaching sold-out levels early in the season. The market dynamic has changed, with buyers prioritizing reliability and regulatory compliance over lower prices."

© EgyBerries

"Egypt processes varieties such as Fortuna, Festival, and Sensation into frozen formats. Our key export destinations include Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, China, Brazil, Turkey, Czechia, Hungary, and Russia. During the 2026 season, we're focusing on strengthening our presence in Germany, Poland, China, Turkey, and Brazil, while also preparing to enter markets such as South Korea, Vietnam, and India," Tharwat concludes.

