Preparations underway for the 2026 French table grape campaign

At the start of each year, the French table grape sector is looking ahead to the next marketing year. The 2025 campaign was marked by strong competition from imported grapes and very aggressive promotions in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Against this backdrop and because there is strength in numbers, the southeastern and southwestern production basins (which together account for almost 18,000 tons of table grapes) have, for the first time, joined forces to prepare for the upcoming campaign. The aim is to avoid repeating the pitfalls seen in 2025, while laying the foundations for a medium- and long-term strategy.

© Marine Inghirami-Benaroch | FreshPlaza.com On January 22nd and 23rd, 25 producers and marketers (presidents and directors of producers' organizations and shippers) met in the Vaucluse on the initiative of the Raisin de Table organization and the Trade Association for Southwestern Grapes (AIRSO).

Innovations to broaden the range

Faced with a shelf space that tends to shrink under the impact of competition from imported grapes, the French grape sector has launched a short- and medium-term review of the development of its product range, with particular attention being paid to the positioning of French varieties. "We are looking at their positioning, as well as the specific features of our varieties that can help us segment the range and keep our place on the shelves," explains Alexandra Lacoste, director of Raisin de Table. This is all the more crucial given that grapes from France currently account for only a quarter of national consumption. The aim is therefore twofold: to promote traditional varieties while conducting trials on new varieties - including those already grown abroad - to assess their suitability for French terroirs.

This approach is part of an exchange between the two production areas. "Varieties are different in the southeast and southwest of France, so we felt it was important to share our calendars and analyze changes in the potential of each variety," explains Alexandra Lacoste.

A "constructive" dialogue with supermarket representatives

While the 2025 campaign got off to a dynamic start for French table grapes, the rather aggressive promotional policies on the shelves in favor of Italian and Spanish grapes meant that the sector had to ask for lines to be maintained and for products to be promoted in the second half of the campaign. This position was reaffirmed at a meeting on January 23rd with the producers and merchants present. "The idea was to present and clarify our potential and our production schedule, but also to improve communication so that retailers include more of our references and make a clear commitment to the French origin," explains Alexandra Lacoste.

© AOP Raisins de Table

Communication aimed at consumers, too

While contact with retailers remains central, communication with consumers is just as important. Through partnerships with supermarkets, in-store promotions are expected for the 2026 campaign. Communications will also be set up on social networks. The French sector is banking on a number of differentiating factors to set it apart from the competition. These include the two emblematic Protected Designations of Origin: Chasselas de Moissac and Muscat du Ventoux. In addition, there is the inter-professional quality agreement, which imposes a minimum sugar content for optimum quality (for the Prima, Ora, Danlas, Lival, Chasselas, Cardinal, Muscat, Lavallée, Idéal, and Centennial varieties).

For more information:

Raisin de Table Organization

Maison de l'Agriculture Site Agroparc

84912 Avignon cedex 9

Phone: +33 (0) 4 90 27 12 64