"It is a record campaign for the Lovita plum!"

Despite a tense economic and political climate for the fruit and vegetable sector, the Lovita® plum has managed to hold its own. The 2025 marketing year is drawing to a close, with the French Fruit Lovers team looking back at a "very satisfactory" season, both agronomically and commercially. With 1,500 tons harvested in France - including 200 tons organically - and 450 tons in Spain, the Lovita plum has confirmed its growing position in the European late plum market.

© Lovita

Quantitative and qualitative production

The 2025 season will be remembered as a benchmark year for Lovita plums. "It is clearly the most productive year since the start of the adventure. An optimal year in terms of quality and quantity," explains Sébastien Rispe, producer, nurseryman, and manager of French Fruit Lovers. By way of comparison, 800 tons were harvested last year, a campaign marked by excellent quality but volumes affected by bad weather.

This year, particularly favorable weather conditions produced very sweet fruit of uniform size and impeccable shelf-life right up to the end of the season. This result is also the fruit of close cooperation between the growers, the technical team, and French Fruit Lovers' quality manager, Virginie Hocquet. "We are really starting to know the variety well and are now able to give increasingly precise technical advice. The growers are also adapting their practices, which is further improving the quality and shelf life of the plums."

Commercial consolidation in an uncertain environment

In terms of marketing, the 2025 campaign has also been a success. "Given the general mood, we are even more satisfied with the results. Lovita has been able to consolidate its long-standing partnerships, particularly with Intermarché, a pioneer in the marketing of the variety, while continuing to develop its business with new major retailers. Leclerc, Carrefour, Grand Frais, and Lidl have all been seduced by the unique look and taste of this heart-shaped red-fleshed plum. At the same time, the presence of Lovita plums continues to grow among specialists and grocery shops."

The two-tone marbled plum, a segment in its own right

Lovita is playing an active role in structuring a new segment on the shelves. "Fruit is often organized by color. With the Lovita variety, we have helped to create the concept of a two-tone marbled plum," explains Monika Kujundzic. This strategic positioning means that the variety does not compete head-on with red plums, while creating a market in its own right. "It is a real asset for the variety."

Producer value on target

Against a backdrop of high production costs, the question of remuneration remains central. "Lovita is a club variety, which by definition is subject to a certain number of requirements. But at the end of the day, the producer is paid. We are delighted to have succeeded in selling it at a good price, particularly in the larger sizes (50+), despite the current economic climate. This is very positive, because producer remuneration is an essential parameter in guaranteeing the attractiveness and sustainability of a sector."

Strong growth in communications

In 2025, the Lovita chain strengthened its presence on social networks, particularly Instagram and TikTok, and in ads on the radio, with a campaign focusing on nutrition, well-being, and pleasure. Lovita also continued to make its presence felt in the world of gastronomy, with special events throughout the season in a number of restaurants, including Antoine Omnivore in Montauban, Maison de Bartosz in Villefranche-de Rouergue, and Le Florentin in Moissac.

A stronger sales organization

French Fruit Lovers has developed its sales organization with Sébastien Rispe taking over the management, in close collaboration with Lily Ploom, a sales organization specialized in plums and based in Moissac, in order to strengthen the development of the Lovita chain in Europe. At the same time, Sébastien Guy is now working on rolling out the Lovita variety in Chile, opening up new international prospects for the variety.

Strong growth prospects

A record year for Lovita plums, but one that could be surpassed next season thanks to the growing strength of the orchard. "There have been more new plantings this year, not to mention the fact that next year, young orchards will come into production and others will mature. If the weather continues to be favorable next year, we should be able to produce more than this year's 1,500 tons."

