"Uvasdoce Fresh continues to grow, keeping its passion for grapes alive"

Uvasdoce Fresh successfully wrapped up its New Year's Eve 2025 campaign, hitting a record high in kilos sold and surpassing previous campaign figures.

"This milestone highlights our team's ongoing efforts and the continued trust of our customers," stated Maria José Gallego, sales director of Uvasdoce Fresh.

"We start the new year with enthusiasm and a strong commitment to our project, maintaining a clear growth trajectory. We are expanding our production capacity by acquiring new land," she said.

"A key strategy involves converting some plantations by replacing less popular varieties with proven, higher-demand options. This proactive approach aims to align with market trends and ensure a competitive, sustainable product over the long term," Gallego explained.

Uvasdoce Fresh is also upgrading its facilities and procedures, moving toward increased automation in key production and handling stages. "Digitalization is now integrated into our daily operations, enabling us to be more efficient and adaptable while preserving the manual, meticulous, and close-knit nature of our work," she added.

"The company continues to grow steadily, looking ahead with ambition and maintaining its passion for grapes," she emphasized.

"Like every February, it's also time to celebrate love and a healthy lifestyle with our featured product of the month: the Seedless Grape Heart, a delicious and natural choice for Valentine's Day," she said.

Uvasdoce Fresh will be present at Fruit Logistica in Berlin. They will be located in Hall 11.2, stand A04-25, where they will showcase their new products and continue strengthening relationships with customers and partners.

