NativaLand is a company dedicated to supporting sweet potato farmers and supply chain partners, says Pat Fitzgerald, CEO of NativaLand Ireland: "We provide legal access to some of the world's leading sweet potato varieties. We do this through our exclusive access to licensed varieties developed by Louisiana State University (LSU) in the United States, for several applications for the fresh and processing markets, with different colors and traits to a very demanding market such as Bellevue, Orleans, Evangeline, Vermillion, and Burgundy. These varieties are supported by our clean stock program, ensuring consistent quality and long-term sustainability."

Fitzgerald states that he's also focused on raising awareness of European Union Plant Breeders' Rights (PBR) and the implications for international trade. "The EU enforces strict legislation to protect intellectual property in plant varieties, making proper licensing a critical requirement for Egyptian exporters wishing to access the European market. Licensing is a part of a breeding program that faces new challenges every year, such as diseases or insect tolerances/resistances, by developing new varieties with advantages against these issues in a very dynamic world, due to open international trade. The guava root knot nematode threat is a good example of how the breeding program is bringing new varieties to face this new threat."

© NativaLand Ireland

Exporting protected varieties from Egypt without the appropriate license exposes shipments to serious risks, Fitzgerald states: "These risks include delays or confiscation at EU borders, financial penalties, legal consequences, and reputational damage. This is particularly relevant for high-demand varieties such as Bellevue, which is protected under EU PBR legislation. Licensing of sweet potato varieties is not merely a regulatory obligation, but a strategic business decision. Proper authorization enhances market credibility, strengthens relationships with European buyers, and supports long-term cooperation throughout the value chain. We work closely with European producers and international exporters, including partners in Egypt, to guide them through the licensing process and ensure full compliance with EU regulations."

According to Fitzgerald, the early bird does get the worm, as approvals for applications are limited. "Exporters are encouraged to initiate licensing applications at an early stage, as approvals are limited and not all applicants will be granted authorization. NativaLand collaborates with established exporters, and all is included in a whitelist, which provides step-by-step guidance. Licensed and whitelisted exporters benefit from secure and uninterrupted access to European markets."

During Fruit Logistica, NativaLand will highlight the importance of licensing as a cornerstone of sustainable and transparent trade in the sweet potato sector, Fitzgerald emphasizes. "As compliance with licensing regulations protects not only breeders and growers, but also exporters and importers operating within increasingly regulated global markets, with attention to Egyptian exporters. We'll be there to discuss sweet potato licensing, protected varieties, and ongoing variety development initiatives. We look forward to engaging with industry partners seeking legally compliant solutions and innovative genetics to support future growth," he concludes.

For more information:

Pat Fitzgerald

NativaLand

Email: [email protected]

www.nativaland.com