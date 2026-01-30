Rebound for Greek strawberry prices

Greek strawberry season is well underway, but both supply and demand are running at a moderate pace up to now. "Harvest has been underway already since December, but not with great volumes. However, plants are definitely yielding more compared to the same period of last season. I would characterize the production as moderate in terms of volume. The greenhouses of our company have yielded about 7 to 8 tons per hectare from the beginning of the season until now. Concerning quality, things are really good. We see fewer problems with spider mites and aphids," comments Mr. Nikos Kaplanis, owner of the Greek strawberry grower and packer Kaplanis Fruits, based in Ilia.

© Kaplanis Fruits

As for the current market situation, he says: "At the turning of January to February, there is a more favorable balance between supply and demand, with prices for our products rebounding compared to mid-January. They are standing at last season's levels. The prices of the supply programs for big buyers, renewed about every two weeks, have stopped being defined by cheap Egyptian strawberries. I cannot foresee what will happen in the coming period and the next agreements. The only certain thing is that Spaniards are also lagging behind normal productivity."

© Kaplanis Fruits

According to official data coming from the Greek Ministry of Rural Development and Food, up to mid-January, Germany, with 1.901 tons and Poland with 1,467 tons, are the countries standing out on the list of Greek strawberry importers, gathering by the end of the second week of 2026 almost 50% of the exported volumes so far, to a total of 29 countries. According to Mr. Kaplanis, "Poland, Hungary, Romania, and the Czech Republic are good markets. Germans are the ones who constantly want to buy at lower prices."

Many of the Greek strawberry supplies so far belong to the early variety Arwen, but its dominance in the Greek shipments is gradually decreasing, as once again Victory has been the most planted one. "Victory has also started being harvested, yielding fruits of good quality. Fortuna strawberries are very few. Until February 20, I believe that we will see a balanced market. Greek supply will reach its peak from March on," concludes the Greek exporter.

For more information:

Nikos Kaplanis

Kaplanis Fruits

Tel: +30 26230 71846

Email: [email protected]

https://www.kaplanisfruits.gr/en/