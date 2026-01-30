Indians turn to Greek nurseries to build their apple orchards

The beginning of February marks the end of the planting period for deciduous fruit trees in Greece. Only some last apple and almond saplings still remain to be planted. However, Indian buyers have not left many apples for Greek growers this season. "There was a boom in demand for apple saplings from India, which left not many for Greeks. Indians inspected the whole market, compared Italian and Serbian offers, but finally found the best price-quality combination in the Greek market. There are also already talks for the next season and even further with them," says Mr. Michalis Tsesmelis, owner of Tsesmelis Nurseries.

© Tsesmelis Nurseries

Another success for the Greek nurseries was the opening of the Moroccan market. "There was a lot of work with the Greek Ministry of Rural Development and Food behind this. Our nursery shipped peaches, nectarines, apricots, apples, pears, and some cherries. Some others have also sent kakis," the Greek entrepreneur stresses, adding that sales also performed very well in Azerbaijan, Jordan, and North Macedonia.

As for Greek demand, Mr. Tsesmelis saw many requests for apricots: "Demand came from Pella, Imathia, and Xalkidiki and was for varieties across the entire product calendar. As for fruit characteristics, growers first ask for auto-compatible and sharka-resistant apricots and then proceed to the various organoleptic aspects."

© Tsesmelis Nurseries

"Kakis were for another year a 'hot' product, with plantings taking place in Pella, Imathia, and Velvedos. Table peaches were also largely sought after, as after about 15 years of disappointing commercial outcomes, last summer the market really paid well for this fruit. Therefore, growers turned again to this crop and asked for early varieties. Demand for nectarines stood at its normal, firm level, but requests for cherries were somewhat limited because the lack of workforce makes the management of this crop difficult," he adds.

© Tsesmelis Nurseries

Finally, Hayward kiwifruit was once again the leader of the new planting season in Greece. "There is no second to kiwifruit in Greek plantings. We did not have so many of them, but they were sold immediately. Notably, we heard that kiwifruit has been planted for the first time in Agia, Thessaly, a region which was known mostly for its apples," Mr. Tsesmelis concludes.

For more information:

Michalis Tsesmelis

Tsesmelis Nurseries

Tel: +30 2331 093344

Email: [email protected]

https://tsesmelis.gr/en/tsesmelis-fruit-nut-tree-nursery/