The Polish apple season is ongoing, and exporters are gradually picking up the stock from cold chambers, says Mateusz Wajnert, head of sales for Polish apple exporter Galster: "The Polish apple season has been relatively stable in the last two months. We've been shipping with our regular partners, primarily to the Middle East and Europe. We've been gradually opening up our stocks as well, and when opportunities arose, we've been selecting apples from the cold stories of friendly orchardists."

The exporter prefers purchasing apples from other growers, but sometimes has to use some of its own stock, Wajnert explains."Current apple availability is relatively under control. In cases where we're unable to purchase additional apples from external growers, we dip into our own apple stocks, because ensuring regularity for our customers is our main priority."

According to Wajnert, price levels for apples are stable, especially for export apples: "Prices for export-oriented apples are quite satisfactory, and sales are stable in this regard. I believe the prices were already quite good around harvest time, but they have since risen slightly. On the other hand, apples with less appeal for export are priced at a lower level, remaining unchanged since autumn. Currently, we're particularly monitoring the European market, where we typically start selling more at this time while reducing exports to distant markets."

"I feel like we're doing better and better in distant markets. As a country, we're producing apples that meet the requirements of these distant markets, and I believe our reputation is still improving season by season. As a country, our presence in these markets is particularly noticeable during the first half of the season, between September and February," Wajnert concludes.

