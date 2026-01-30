"With 28-lane optical sorting linked to 24 outputs, the possibilities are extensive"

The current onion market faces several quality challenges this season. "For us, that is grist to our mill. With our optical sorting factory, we can deliver programmable quality," says Lindert Moerdijk of MSP Onions.

© MSP Onions

"We see that the retail sector is turning to us more and more. With the opening of our new MSP Platinum factory in sight, we are ready for that. We can make a difference in Europe with year-round local-for-local supply, instead of the retail sector switching to onions from the other side of the world for two to three months a year. The colour of the onions is phenomenal this year. With this quality, we can certainly continue through to the end of June."

© MSP Onions

"Currently, we see that growers in the Netherlands are not willing to release onions at low prices. Processors act as if this is unavoidable, but that is because they now have to reduce capacity to 50 per cent. Call it retrenchment," Moerdijk continues. "There are still plenty of onions available in the Netherlands; the balance between supply and demand will determine the price."

© MSP Onions

"The market offers opportunities, but it demands a great deal from packers. Sorting even a small percentage of fusarium causes major delays in processing. It is up to the packers to stop assuming that losing money is simply part of the business. The market would be much healthier if people stopped constantly comparing themselves to their neighbours and focused instead on their own cost calculations."

© MSP Onions

"With the knowledge gained from the current MSP Gold factory, MSP Platinum was developed. The engineering is largely in its final phase, as are the building works and peripheral matters related to permits. The plan is to start construction this year," says Lindert. "We have set extremely high standards for speed and product friendliness. New ideas are thoroughly tested in advance to ensure that Platinum functions properly from the moment it is commissioned. Ultra-fast shuttles and lifts have been designed to increase internal logistics speed by at least two to three times."

© MSP Onions

"The showpiece of the new factory will be the optical sorter, which we developed and built ourselves. The first machine is already operational and is delivering strong results. The issues encountered at MSP Gold have been addressed, and an entirely new product has emerged. The new sorter takes quality to a higher level compared to MSP Gold. The processing principle applied in MSP Platinum is revolutionary and unmatched in terms of capacity. With 28 lanes of optical sorting connected to 24 exits, the possibilities are extensive."

© MSP Onions

"With this new factory, we are throwing the doors wide open for further development with European retail and ensuring that new countries can be approached for the Dutch onion market. With the quality of Gold and Platinum, the world will soon become a small village. Everything becomes accessible, and the maximum yield per batch is approached," continues Lindert enthusiastically.

© MSP Onions

