McCain Foods becomes Team Canada french fry partner through 2028

McCain Foods has announced a four-year partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee, becoming the Official French Fry Partner of Team Canada through the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Summer Games.

The agreement includes a national initiative linked to the Olympic Games, focused on engaging Canadians during the events. As part of the partnership, McCain plans activities intended to coincide with Olympic competitions and related public interest.

"McCain has long believed that the simplest moments, like sharing a plate of fries, can bring people together," says Mike Embir, Marketing Director at McCain Foods. "The Olympic Games create those same shared moments of pride and connection. As a proudly Canadian company, we're honoured to partner with the Canadian Olympic Committee to help Canadians come together from coast to coast to coast to cheer on Team Canada, one moment, and one golden fry, at a time."

During the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games, McCain will introduce the McCain Golden Gallery, a digital platform designed to collect photos, videos, and messages of support from Canadians. Submissions will be accepted from the Opening Ceremony on February 6 to the Closing Ceremony on February 22. According to the company, participants will receive a McCain fries product in return for taking part.

Participation will also be supported through an in-person activation in Toronto. The McCain FryDay Fanzone will be located at 2 Queen Street West and will feature spaces where visitors can record messages and images for inclusion in the McCain Golden Gallery. Complimentary McCain fry-based dishes will be offered at the location.

The menu at the FryDay Fanzone will include several items tied to McCain products and Olympic themes, such as a fries-based pizza dish, a poutine variation using onion rings, and slider-style items incorporating McCain Smiles. Details on the location and operating hours are available through McCain's website.

Canadians who are unable to attend the Toronto activation will also be able to contribute remotely by sharing content on social media and tagging @McCainCanada. In exchange, participants will receive a digital coupon for a McCain fries product. The collected content will be viewable through the McCain Golden Gallery website.

In addition to the consumer engagement activities, McCain will air a commercial during the Winter Games featuring Team Canada alpine skier Laurence St-Germain and her father. The company indicated that the partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee will continue through the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games, with further activities planned closer to that event.

