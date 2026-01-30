South Korea approves U.S. potato imports from 11 more states

South Korea approved market access on January 23, 2026, for U.S. table stock and chipping potatoes from 11 additional states, expanding existing import arrangements for U.S. potatoes.

The newly approved states are Arizona, California, Colorado, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Potatoes from these states may now be exported to South Korea from packing facilities that are registered and approved under the program.

This decision expands access beyond Idaho, Oregon, and Washington, which have been permitted to ship table stock and chipping potatoes to South Korea for more than 20 years.

The approval follows an extended regulatory process led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, working in coordination with Potatoes USA, the National Potato Council, state potato commissions, and Bryant Christie Inc.

Export requirements for the newly approved states, as well as for the Pacific Northwest, are detailed in the official export summary documentation. These requirements include the use of certified seed sourced from approved seed states, psyllid trapping and testing for zebra chip, documentation of integrated pest management practices at the farm level, fry testing for table stock potatoes, use of CIPC in line with defined specifications, and registration of packing facilities.

Shippers are advised to review the full export conditions and ensure that both production and packing operations meet all technical and documentation requirements before shipping.

Potatoes USA is expected to open the annual registration period for packing facilities seeking to export potatoes to South Korea. This registration process will also apply to U.S. chipping potato export programs for Japan and China.

The expanded access increases the number of U.S. states eligible to supply the South Korean market, subject to compliance with phytosanitary and operational requirements.

© Potatoes USAFor more information:

Adam Hollowell

Potatoes USA

Email: [email protected]

www.potatoesusa.com