Antigua and Barbuda considers 15% food import reduction

The Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda is reviewing a proposal to reduce selected food imports by 15 per cent, in line with the CARICOM 25 by 2025 + 5 Initiative, according to information released by Maurice Merchant, Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister. The proposal was presented by the Director of Agriculture and outlines a national approach aimed at food security, farm resilience, and rural employment.

Cabinet was advised that a 15 per cent reduction in food imports has been identified as a realistic and achievable target for Antigua and Barbuda under current production conditions.

The proposed strategy focuses on replacing part of the current imports of root crops, vegetables, and livestock products with increased domestic output. Meeting the target would require an estimated additional 78 acres of crop production, equivalent to about 31.6 hectares, and slightly more than 1,200 head of livestock. The value of the imports targeted for substitution is estimated at EC$1.67 million, or approximately US$0.62 million.

Priority commodities identified in the plan include onions, tomatoes, sweet peppers, cassava, and sweet potato. These crops were selected based on current import volumes and their suitability for local production.

According to the presentation, the approach is structured around several pillars. These include scaling up production, strengthening farmer support and incentive schemes, improving access to finance and risk management instruments, encouraging youth participation and innovation, and developing domestic markets and value chains. Climate-smart and resource-efficient production practices are also part of the framework.

Implementation is planned in phases over the period from 2025 to 2030. The first phase would focus on increasing the production of selected vegetables, followed by a second phase that expands into additional crops. A final consolidation phase would aim to stabilise output levels and sustain the targeted reduction in imports over time.

The proposal also includes monitoring and evaluation measures. These involve quarterly tracking of progress and annual reviews with stakeholders to assess production levels, market performance, and implementation challenges.

The Cabinet has taken note of the proposal and indicated that further consideration will be given to the measures outlined, including the institutional setup and resource requirements needed to move the initiative forward.

Source: Antigua News