South Korea ships Damyang strawberries to Singapore

Strawberries from Damyang County in Jeollanam-do, one of South Korea's strawberry-producing regions, have been exported to Singapore. According to Damyang County, the first export shipment of the year for Geumsil strawberries, grown in Bongsan-myeon, was loaded on the 29th.

The export is carried out through cooperation between the Bongsan Strawberry Farming Cooperative and the integrated strawberry export organization K-Berry. Under annual contracts, the partners plan to export around 30 tons of strawberries to Singapore, as well as to the United States and Hong Kong.

The shipment consisted of the Geumsil variety, which is characterized by firm flesh and high sugar content. The variety is considered suitable for export due to its ability to maintain quality during long-distance transport and extended storage periods.

Following this shipment, Damyang County plans to continue targeting overseas markets. The county indicated that future export efforts will focus on premium markets, including shipments of Jukhyang, a strawberry variety developed locally in Damyang.

To support export activities, the county is providing direct payments for export-oriented crops and support for joint sorting costs. These measures are intended to support quality management and pricing conditions for locally produced agricultural goods.

An official from Damyang County said, "This first export of Bongsan strawberries marks a meaningful starting point in widely promoting the excellence of Damyang's agricultural products in overseas markets," adding, "We will continue to expand export support policies so that farmers' incomes can be substantially increased through stable overseas sales channels."

Source: Asia Business Daily