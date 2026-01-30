Brazilian melon exports up 25% in 2025

In 2025, Brazilian melon exports from Rio Grande do Norte and Ceará showed stronger results compared with the previous year. According to Comex Stat, export revenue increased by 25 per cent year on year to US$231 million, while export volume rose by 16 per cent to 283,000 tons. Export indicators had already been trending upward since the first quarter, when the 2024/25 RN/CE crop was still in progress, reaching record levels within the Comex Stat historical series, which dates back to 1997.

The performance was mainly influenced by reduced supply from Central America, Brazil's main competing region, where excessive rainfall limited exports. At the same time, European demand remained firm. As a result, revenue increased by 25 per cent, and export volume rose by 60 per cent compared with the same period in 2024. During the second quarter, shipments remained stable despite the off-season, supported by a reduction in planted area in Spain.

Partial exports from the 2025/26 campaign, which started in August 2025, reached 161,000 tons between August and December, representing a year-on-year increase of 14 per cent. FOB revenue during this period totalled US$138 million, up 29 per cent compared with the previous campaign. Higher domestic freight costs following the introduction of new regulations by the National Land Transport Agency led growers in RN/CE to adjust logistics strategies, resulting in increased shipments to Europe. This was further supported by the end of the Spanish season in October, which created additional market space, as well as by an expansion in planted area in RN/CE during the current season.

According to sources from Hortifrúti/Cepea, results for the remainder of the 2025/26 season, through the end of March, are expected to remain positive, even as production and export volumes gradually decline from February onwards. However, forecasts from Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology indicate below-average rainfall in RN/CE in the coming months. A limited number of production areas are already reporting dry wells, which is restricting irrigation. While producers indicate that the situation is not yet widespread, further deterioration toward the end of the season could increase the share of smaller fruit and reduce regional productivity, affecting export quality requirements.

In parallel, the start of the season in several Central American countries is expected to increase competition in international markets. Costa Rica, for example, is forecast to achieve improved results compared with previous seasons due to more favourable weather conditions. This could put additional pressure on Brazilian shipments in the coming months, particularly during the off-season period.

Source: Hfbrasil.org.br / Comex Stat